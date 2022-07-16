Ireland hang on for historic Test series win in New Zealand as All Blacks downed in Wellington

Ulster hooker Rob Herring stretches over for the crucial try in Ireland's 32-22 victory over the All Blacks at Sky Stadium in Wellington (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Andy Farrell's Ireland have produced one of the greatest wins in the side's history, securing a series victory in New Zealand for the first time.

A week on from their maiden win on Kiwi soil, a simply incredible first-half performance saw the tourists double the dose and become the first visitors since France in 1994 to claim a series win over the All Blacks on their own patch.

Leading 22-3 at the half, Ireland had to weather a storm in the second-half, but Ulster's Rob Herring scored the crucial try with a quarter of an hour to go and a herculean effort from Tadhg Beirne in his own 22 saw the side home.

A win to sit alongside any other this or any side in green have authored, it was a display that required wholly different types of performance in the first and second halves.

For the third week in succession, Ireland burst from the traps.

While the All Blacks adjusted to the loss of Scott Barrett from their named starting team, the visitors were sharp in their handling as they advanced quickly up the field.

While it took a tackle off the ball from Sam Cane to keep the attack alive, they got their rewards from the maul with Josh van der Flier the man to touch down.

Johnny Sexton missed the conversion, although a bigger miss from the tee came soon after when Jordie Barrett skewed a penalty attempt that would have had New Zealand on the board.

Even in their first Test victory, the All Blacks have struggled through the first quarters of this series and they were again off colour here. Their line-out suffered multiple malfunctions, with one turnover looking set to prove especially costly only for James Lowe's potential 50:22 adjudged to have found touch just on the wrong side of the line from an Irish perspective.

It was after a 50:22 of their own, successfully executed by David Havili, that the hosts would get on the board with Jordie Barrett this time knocking over the penalty after Sexton was pinged for not rolling away.

Having scored the first try, Ireland's second began with Van der Flier. The openside secured a key penalty in his own 22 to set Ireland on their way.

The subsequent line-out drew penalty advantage, with Ireland's attack again sharp. Recycling quickly and moving it through the hands, it was Lowe's superb inside pass just before getting smashed in the tackle that sent Hugo Keenan for the try.

This time Sexton's conversion was good, seeing him become just the seventh player, and second Irishman, to surpass 1,000 points in Test matches.

And the skipper would extend the lead further soon after, striking a fine penalty when Beauden Barrett cleared out Andrew Porter well beyond the breakdown.

The All Blacks were at sixes and sevens defensively now and Ireland's third try of the game, through Robbie Henshaw, was remarkable for the ease with which half-backs Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park created the openings.

It was a passage that summed up the first-half. You were left searching back for a 40 minutes when Ireland had looked this good or the All Blacks had looked so poor.

Having inflicted New Zealand's largest ever half-time deficit, Ireland will have been braced for a backlash and, sure enough, it came right on cue with a 24-phase attack that ended with Ardie Savea stretching over the line.

As Ireland tried to settle in the second-half and launch their first attack after the turn, it was Savea again who produced the key moment, this time a turnover.

With their lead at 12 points, Irish hearts were in mouths when Porter went high on Brodie Retallick but the Leinster prop was lucky to escape with only a yellow card after Wayne Barnes judged the Irishman had been "absorbing the contact."

The sin-binning would still loom large, though, when Akira Ioane, only brought into the side after Scott Barrett's injury, scored a first international try, breaking through Irish tackles that lacked the conviction of their first-half efforts.

With the All Blacks having straightened up and winning more and more of the collisions, Ireland felt in trouble, but Sexton edged his side back into a two-score advantage with a penalty.

A second attempt soon after came agonisingly back off the crossbar, a moment that took on outsized importance when Will Jordan's blistering pace saw him streak away from Sexton to score in the corner.

The Irish skipper's efforts weren't in vain, though, having made the angle of the conversion tougher and when Jordie Barrett missed the kick, Ireland still led by three with 20 minutes remaining.

But with just a quarter of an hour to go, the lead was back to double figures thanks to Ulster's Herring.

Breaking from the maul, the 32-year-old had to show real power and nous to get low enough to squeeze between the turf and the tackle of Havili.

Prolific for his province from just these situations, it was just his second score in Irish green.

In what was now a gripping Test match, there was still so much work to do and Beirne did more than his fair share.

It is no exaggeration to say that few five minute spells in the history of Irish Rugby have ever been more impactful. Three times New Zealand attacked, seeking the try that would bring them back within touching distance, three times Beirne, either directly or indirectly, gave the ball back to Ireland.

It was not a case of job done as he trotted from the pitch with five minutes to go but, thanks to his trio of interventions, it felt from that point on that Ireland had the win within their grasp.

Moments later it was confirmed, sparking incredible celebrations that spread from the sidelines in the final seconds and onto the pitch as Joey Carbery booted the ball into touch as the clock turned red.

History made.

