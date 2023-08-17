Ireland head coach Andy Farrell slams ‘absolutely disgusting circus’ surrounding son Owen

Owen Farrell of England in conversation with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell after Ireland beat England at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has hit out at what he described as the ‘disgusting circus’ surrounding his son Owen this week.

Earlier today, World Rugby announced that it was appealing the Owen Farrell disciplinary decision, which saw the England captain avoid a ban following his red card against Wales last weekend.

A latest statement from the Six Nations, who oversaw the disciplinary process said: “Six Nations Rugby can confirm it has received an appeal from World Rugby in respect of Owen Farrell’s independent disciplinary hearing decision.

“An independent appeal committee will hear the case early next week at a time and date to be confirmed.

“The chair and members of the committee will be confirmed in the coming days.”

The decision has caused widespread outrage, with many people believing that the independent judicial committee was wrong in not suspending Owen Farrell, whose tackle technique has long been a hot topic.

Asked for his views on the matter ahead of his side taking on an England team that will not include his son at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Farrell said:

“Well, whatever I say anyway is probably flawed anyway because I know what you are talking about and when you’re talking about somebody’s son and you are asking me the question, it’s always going to be flawed anyway, so what does that really matter, you know.

“I don’t normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son. But what I probably would say is at this moment in time is that the circus that has gone around all of this is absolutely disgusting.

"In my opinion, disgusting and I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Commenting on his decision not to include Owen Farrell in the match-day squad this weekend, England head coach Steve Borthwick said:

“In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday’s Test match in Dublin.

“However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.

“Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in.”

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell hailed Keith Earls ahead of winning his 100th cap, as he hopes to mark the occasion with a big performance from his side.

“Well, the day that we ever get a 100pc performance, I am going to retire because we have cracked it. I don’t think we’d ever get to that,” Farrell said.

“There are lessons learned from every game and one of the lessons from the Italy game was that we did pretty well as far as territory and possession and creating opportunities, but how clinical we was on the back of that is something that you need to be good at at the World Cup.

“Points matter, bonus points matter etc, so tidying that up is something that we are aware of.

“Having said that, this is the second game, but at the same time, it’s the first game for a lot of this group. No excuses, it’s a Test match at home against England.

“And a special one at that being Keith Earls’ 100th game. It’s an occasion where we want to be at our best because I feel that the last time we played against England here, it was a big match but I didn’t feel that we was, so taking a step forward in that regard as well is pretty important for us.

“It gives us all a buzz. It’s such a privilege for us all within camp to be involved in such a special week for Keith and his family. He is a member of the squad that is so well respected throughout.

“Why? He’s a selfless person who keeps giving to others, there is no better man deserving of his 100th cap here at the Aviva, than Keith, against England. I just hope that the fans that are coming, along with us and our performance make it a special day for him.”

Gavin Coombes was one of five players released from the Ireland squad, with Farrell adding that the Munster No 8 was up against fierce competition.

"You know what, feedback that I have with players, I'd love that to remain from my side personally anyway. But there's been feedback all the way through. I would say more so for all those five players, the competition is fierce.

"It's been great to see and Gav has fought hard. Gav has 100pc improved over these last eight weeks in all sorts of areas, including his skill level, etc. but you know it's a fiercely-fought type of position for us at this moment in time and unfortunately, for now, he misses out like the other four."