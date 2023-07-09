Ireland headed for Under-20s World Cup Final after thumping win over hosts South Africa

Ireland Under-20s 31 South Africa Under-20s 12

9 July 2023; Sam Berman of Ireland scores a try during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

9 July 2023; Sam Berman of Ireland attempts to slip the tackle during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

9 July 2023; Sam Berman of Ireland, left, iis congratulated by team-mates after scoring his side's a try during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

An outstanding second half display deservedly allowed Ireland to reach Friday’s Junior World Cup Final, with a brace of tries from James Nicholson proving decisive moments for Richie Murphy’s hard-working squad.

It only seemed appropriate that this Irish side, with all the issues they have had to tackle during this competition, should make their way the shootout for the trophy, emulating the class of 2016 and now potentially going one step further by winning the trophy for the first time.

The Six Nations Grand Slam champions scored four tries – they led 7-0 at the break – with player of the match Brian Gleeson also claiming a score, as did replacement Sam Berman, though Prendergast was also a candidate for the outstanding presence on the pitch in not only setting up the two scores for Nicholson from beautifully weighted cross-kicks but also landing five kicks from five.

Ireland’s work rate from a low scoring first half and accuracy from a greatly improved second half effort – their set-piece work having the upper hand – when they scored three of their four tries, was the winning of this Semi-Final for Richie Murphy’s squad, who last lost a game to the Boks in last year's Summer Series.

Paddy McCarthy, Ronan Foxe, Ruadhan Quinn and Gleeson all produced notably industrious work – Ireland’s scrum was dominant when the occasion arose – even though they and their team-mates were spending large parts of the first half defending from deep in their own territory.

Just as it reached the half hour mark, the game finally erupted into life when powerful winger Jurenzo Julius burst out from being located deep in South African territory and began a move which came close to yielding the opening score but for James Nicholson to win the chase to the ball as it was chipped over the Irish winger’s line.

This had the desired impact on the visitors who two minutes later, following a turnover from Fintan Gunne, managed to produce their first attacking move inside the Boks’ 22 from a lineout.

However, Diarmuid Mangan’s reach for the line after Ireland had trucked up to the line was ruled out by the TMO for falling just short of the line.

The visitors then got a break when replacement back-rower Jannes Potgieter floored Andrew Osborne after the winger’s kick ahead and, after intervention from the TMO, referee Anthony Woodthorpe had no option but produce a yellow card.

With just five minutes on the clock, Prendergast put the ball into South Africa’s 22 and from the lineout and a couple of hard carries, the out-half then sent a cross-kick across to the unmarked Nicholson’s wing and the UCD player made it over, with Hakeem Kunene having too much ground to make up.

It broke the deadlock at what seemed to be a critical moment and Prendergast’s excellent touchline conversion gave Ireland the maximum return.

Their hosts came again with the clock in the red, however Smith’s rather hopeful drop goal sailed left of the sticks as the opening half’s final act, with Ireland’s 7-0 lead feeling like so much more after the home team’s dominance of possession and territory.

South Africa, now with the breeze at their backs, bagged an early penalty and went for goal only for Smith to again strike the ball wide. Two minutes later he had another shot and this one also missed.

And yet what followed from some broken play suddenly changed everything when sub Regan Izaks stepped through to supply Imad Khan, who ran in under the sticks five minutes after the restarted half, giving Smith the routine conversion to tie the scores.

Four minutes later, Ireland put a penalty into the corner, threw to Mangan at the back who fed a rampaging Gleeson who smashed through three defenders to score. Prendergast’s conversion made it 14-7.

Just on the hour came what looked like a decisive blow when the Irish put a penalty into the Boks’ 22 and launched Gleeson from the lineout. With a penalty coming and green jerseys swarming the line, Prendergast launched another cross-kick, this time using the wind to steer the ball straight into Nicholson’s breadbasket and he stepped inside to dot down.

Yet again Prendergast added a superb conversion and did so once more after Sam Berman’s 65th minute score, Ireland’s fourth of the contest.

Coetzee le Roux bagged a consolation try for the Boks which was unconverted.

Scorers

South Africa: Tries – I Khan, C le Roux; Con – J Smith.

Ireland: Tries – J Nicholson (2), B Gleeson, S Berman; Pen – S Prendergast; Cons – S Prendergast (4).

South Africa: H Kunene; J Julius, K Letebele, E Hooker, M Annies; J Smith, I Khan; C Lavagna, J Else, D Heunis; C Le Roux, JF van Heerden; P de Villiers (capt), G van Reenan, C Beets.

Replacements: SJ Kotze for J Else, P Ganyane for C Lavanga (51), Z Porthen for D Heunis (51), J Poitgieter for Van Reenan (20), A Ndabambi for Beets (70), A Moos for Khan (67), D Markus for Annies (69), R Izaks for Kunene (h-t) .

Yellow card: Poitgieter 36.

Ireland: H McErlean; A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy (capt), R Foxe; C Irvine, C O’Tighearnaigh; D Mangan, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: D Sheahan for G McCarthy (73), G Hadden P McCarthy (71), F Barrett for R Foxe (67), E O’Connell for Irvine (64), D Barron for Prendergast (72), Ó Cawley for Gunne (71), M Lynch for Nicholson (72), S Berman for Gavin (49).

Referee: A Woodthorpe (RFU)