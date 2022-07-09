Ireland make history in most bizarre of Test matches as ill-disciplined All Blacks beaten in Dunedin

Ireland loosehead prop Andrew Porter dives over for a try against the All Blacks at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Picking the bones out of this one would leave you with an elephant-sized skeleton.

The most straightforward of conclusions in the aftermath of this often bizarre Test was that Ireland have made history, a first win on Kiwi soil at the 14th time of asking.

After 111 years of trying in vain, their fourth win over the sport's most historically dominant side in the past seven meetings is both a significant marker for this side and ahead of next year's World Cup in France when these two could yet meet in another Quarter-Final.

How we got to that point, though, a quite incredible sequence of events.

In a Test match that featured as many cards as it did tries, with the beaten hosts twice spending time with 13 men, the first-half took an hour to get through and yet it still felt that the controversies were coming a mile a minute.

The All Blacks’ ill-discipline was a sight to behold. For a side that cynics suggest always find their way to the right side of the referee, they were handed three cards in the opening half an hour, two of them yellow and one red when that ratio surely should have been inverted.

While one felt sorry for Angus Ta'avao, the big prop's failure to readjust his tackle height when Garry Ringrose came back against the grain in a mistake producing a head-on-head collision left no doubt it warranted a dismissal.

What was cause for more debate was quite how the All Blacks hadn't already been shown a red card for Leicester Fainga’anuku. The winger, making just his second cap, must have been the most nervous man in Dunedin when he leapt into the air in an attempted charge down but got things horribly wrong, colliding forcibly with Mack Hansen.

The Connacht wing was left with a cut under the eye but the officiating team came to the questionable conclusion that yellow was sufficient given that first contact had been made on the chest.

In between the two red card incidents, one which was given and one which was not, Ireland felt they should have had a penalty try, too.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi was binned but perhaps only saved giving up the automatic seven points as well by the fact that Johnny Sexton hadn't yet released the pass when the starting tighthead tackled Garry Ringrose off the ball. Either way, it required quite the show of faith in the speed of Jordie Barrett to believe the Kiwi full-back was capable of making up enough ground over so few metres to qualify as cover.

In all the commotion and the need to get props onto the field even for uncontested scrums, the All Blacks mistakenly removed Ardie Savea ensuring he could not come back on.

Ireland, who had started well with Porter's first score coming after only three minutes, actually seemed better when the numbers were level.

Leading 10-0 at the time of the first All Blacks score, it was against reduced opposition that they seemed as if they were at their most inefficient.

After failing to score against 13, even if they had cause to believe it should have been against 12, when Beauden Barrett scored a fittingly odd try for the All Blacks just before half-time, the lead was only three points with James Ryan to spend the first nine minutes of the second-half in the bin, and one wondered if the visitors had missed a golden opportunity to streak clear.

Crucially, though, Ireland would score first after the turn thanks to a series that featured some brilliant orchestrating from Sexton and ended with Porter celebrating again.

Regardless of how many that were on the field, from start to finish the All Blacks made too many uncharacteristic errors to ever look like they were to mount a comeback from that point.

A Caelan Doris tap tackle was one key moment in Ireland's defensive effort but they always had the opposition at arm's length in the second-half, with Will Jordan's late consolation serving to make the result look in greater jeopardy than it ever was in reality.

The red card naturally offers mitigation but there is little doubt that this was the most comfortable of Ireland's quartet of victories over the three-time World Cup winners.

Some 46 years after their first Test on these shores, this was a triumph that will have been cheered by anyone who has ever worn a green jersey on a fruitless trip through a New Zealand winter, most especially the boys of ’92 and 2012 who had previously went closest to beating these All Blacks on their own patch.

For this group, though, attention will already switch to an even greater chapter of Irish rugby history that can be authored in the third Test.

Regardless of their present state, to beat the All Blacks once is significant, but to beat them twice and secure a series victory would be seismic.

What a game awaits in Wellington next Saturday now.