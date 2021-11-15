Ireland may have won the battle over the All Blacks, but all that matters is the war

It has always been said that you have to be perfect to beat the All Blacks. The belief being that the best side in the world are such a ruthless machine that a single chink of weakness in the armour is enough to see even the most committed of showings come up agonisingly short.

One wonders then what it says of the level of this Ireland performance that they were able to leave so much behind them.

There were understandable reservations around whether the attacking verve of one week prior against Japan could translate to the greater challenge of the All Blacks and yet this was an offering of such tempo, skill and attacking purpose that it was enough to leave even the very best looking somewhat flummoxed.

From the moment the Kiwi Haka was met with by the sound of ‘The Fields of Athenry’ echoing around the Aviva Stadium’s first 51,000 crowd in almost two years, through to the fantastic man-and-ball tackle from James Lowe on Reiko Ioane that really sealed the deal just when many of those gathered were fearing another Ryan Crotty type sucker-punch, Ireland were unquestionably the better side.

Winning key collisions, achieving lightning quick ball and playing with both intensity and intent, this seventh game of Ireland’s winning streak was the undoubted pinnacle.

Tellingly, Ian Foster, an assistant to Steven Hansen for both of Ireland’s previous wins over the three-time world champions, said this was the best performance he had seen in his time facing the side.

While there were a few key similarities to those past famous victories – like in Chicago, it was the boot of Joey Carbery that saw things home, while akin to 2018 a key Peter O’Mahony intervention proved telling late on – the most energising element for Ireland will be how it was the fresher faces that played such huge roles.

On the occasion of his 11th cap, and his first time playing against a side from the southern hemisphere, back-rower Caelan Doris was exceptional. The Leinsterman, who won’t turn 24 until after next year’s Six Nations, was the pick of the bunch on a day when there were plenty of contenders. His try in the second-half, the first of his Test career no less, was likely the key score of the game, finally giving Ireland the supremacy on the scoreboard that their performance deserved.

Hugo Keenan, another who was facing this sort of side in this sort of setting for a first time, continues to look every inch the long-term successor to Rob Kearney despite rarely having been mentioned in the discussions surrounding who would replace the Louth native in the years prior.

Jamison Gibson- Park may not always even seem to be first-choice at Leinster alongside the internationally jettisoned Luke McGrath but this was a performance to cement his standing as first-choice with Ireland ahead of even Conor Murray.

And then there was James Lowe. For as well as Ireland played, the only points they had to show for their first-half efforts were through his score in the corner after sharp play from Bundee Aki and the aforementioned Keenan. The winger’s attacking merits have never been in question, though. Backing up what was his best international outing against Japan the week before, Lowe put in what must have been a satisfying defensive effort, capped off with that key read and tackle when Ireland led by just six with only seven minutes remaining.

Critics and sceptics are right to point to how this has customarily become Ireland’s time to shine. Masters of the mid-cycle going all the way back to the days of Eddie O’Sullivan.

Think back only to the successive autumns of 2017 and 2018 when, either side of a Six Nations Grand Slam, South Africa, Argentina and these same All Blacks all left the Aviva Stadium well beaten.

November has a habit of spawning Irish confidence, a feeling that breeds exponentially with each southern hemisphere scalp. Few will need reminding that this is the now familiar pattern that precedes a falling flat just when the very best have readied themselves to hit top gear.

The question now and through the rest of this season is how or why will this time be different?

“We’ve already identified that this is the start of a two-year journey and we’ve said that,” said skipper Johnny Sexton in the immediate aftermath. “This is the start and it’s important that we continually improve.

“Obviously, this being a peak is no good to anybody. I think there is room for improvement individually. There’s room for improvement from that first half, doing things to make sure we take our chances because we could have scored a few tries in the first half that would have counted.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement – we need to keep our feet on the ground and keep driving this. There’s a lot of young guys, very young – a lot younger than me – and they need to realise that this is still a start and we need to keep building.

“The great thing about beating New Zealand is that it gives a lift to the country but you don’t win a trophy and you don’t have something to show for it, as such. As happy as we are, we need to push on.”

The World Cup is still two years away and it’s a tournament that will again, barring one of the competition’s great shocks, require Andy Farrell’s men to beat either the French on home soil or the All Blacks to finally put a decisive crack in that most stubborn of glass ceilings and banish talk of a quarter-final curse.

The challenge couldn’t be much bigger. Those are the autumn internationals that matter most, of course.

Try telling that, though, to any of those on Saturday departing the Aviva Stadium into a heady Dublin night.