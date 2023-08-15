Ireland No 8 Jack Conan ‘going really well’ on his return from foot injury

Jack Conan during an Ireland rugby squad training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty has confirmed that Jack Conan is ‘going really well’ in terms of his rehab from the foot injury he suffered in the win over Italy two weeks ago.

Conan did not travel to Portugal with Ireland last week, but the No 8 has linked back up with the squad since their return to their usual Dublin base.

Although Conan was at training today, he did not take part in the session, which would suggest that he is highly unlikely to feature against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Ireland coaching staff haven’t sounded overly concerned with the severity of Conan’s foot issue, with Andy Farrell due to provide a further update on Thursday, when he names his team to play England.

“He has been going really well – through the week last week,” Fogarty said.

“I haven’t got an update. Andy will be up on Thursday and he will answer, he will give you some further information. But I haven’t got an update. He has had a good week, really, really good week.”

Dave Kilcoyne is struggling with a knock, so his fellow Munster loosehead Jeremy Loughman has been recalled to the squad as injury cover.

Loughman, who played a key role in Munster winning the URC in May, was unlucky to miss out on Ireland’s initial World Cup training squad, as he looks to make an impression this week.

“Dave Kilcoyne is carrying something so we have brought in Jeremy Loughman. To be honest, it is a pleasure to bring in Jeremy,” Fogarty said.

“I thought Munster, in the last six games, had done so well and Jeremy was part of that. He is going to add (to us). He had a really good session today. It’s actually brilliant to be able to bring someone like Jeremy in that can add.

“Killer is just looking after himself for the week, so Jeremy will step in with us. It’s good.”

Fogarty allayed fears over Kilcoyne’s setback, adding that he did not believe it was a serious, long-term issue.

The shock result of Owen Farrell’s disciplinary hearing was a hot topic at the Ireland press conference, but having just come off the training pitch, Fogarty opted against giving his view on the England captain avoiding a ban:

“I am sure it is a huge relief for him and his family. A family that we know well. But I have no real comment on it. I just found out.”

With England coming to town this weekend, Fogarty is hoping for another big performance as preparations on the road to France ramp up.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to pull your jersey on in front of hopefully what will be close to a full stadium against a team that has caused us issues in the past,” Fogarty added.

“A huge momentum team that bring lots of physicality, look to gain lots of territory and put you under so much pressure through all those things.

“So, it’s a different challenge. It’s probably a step up and I think the timing of that is perfect for us. We are primed and ready for the weekend.

“It’s important that we continue to make good decisions on the field and get a result. We are really looking forward to it.”