Ireland player ratings from last World Cup warm-up clash against Samoa

Jimmy O'Brien – Ireland's most versatile back got another start at full-back and popped up with his first Test try. Thereafter, didn't have an easy time of it in the air with what was clearly a slick ball. 5

Mack Hansen – After last week's star turn, the Connacht wing was certainly involved in Ireland's better passages early on, including taking the kick for O'Brien's score. Was less prominent as Ireland toiled. 5

Robbie Henshaw – Shifted out one slot in the backline, had a pretty quiet evening with the sight of him strapping up a foot after his last World Cup was so impacted by injury giving a momentary scare. 5

Stuart McCloskey – Given the opportunity to make one last statement, it was his pass that was deflected into the face of Samoan full-back Paia'aua for their score. A pity given, before that, he'd shown good footwork to beat his man. 5

Jacob Stockdale – Late addition to the panel with Keith Earls ruled out with a niggle, this was certainly not what would be viewed as a game to suit the Ulster winger. Struggled to get into things but had a better spell in the second half. 5

Jack Crowley – In the last game of Johnny Sexton's suspension, Crowley showed the full range of his kicking ability, whether it be for goal, touch or into the arms of Mack Hansen for Ireland's opening try. 7

Conor Murray – Teaming up with his Munster colleague at half-back, in the early stages, Murray was forced into making more tackles than attacking contributions but finished well for Ireland's second try. 6

Cian Healy – Making what has become a relatively rare Test start, after the scrum had come under pressure a few times, Healy was carried off with his World Cup involvement now sure to be a huge point of discussion. 4

Tom Stewart – Making his first Test start, the summer-long struggles with the line-out continued with Stewart seemingly done few favours by his colleagues. Overall, it was a difficult 50 minutes at the office, though. 4

Finlay Bealham – Shook his head ruefully as Samoa were awarded the penalty on the stroke of half-time that gave them an interval lead but came back to win one of his own in his last action. 5

Iain Henderson – The stand-in skipper won't have been impressed by the running repairs still required by the Irish line-out. Came off after an hour with the game very much still in the balance. 4

Tadhg Beirne – The Munster lock made a big hit on Theo McFarland when the Saracens man was marauding through the Irish defence. Credited with a pair of turnovers on the night, too. 5

Ryan Baird - Snaffled the loose ball that ultimately led to Jimmy O'Brien's score and forced another turnover deep into Samoa's territory. Was the pick of Ireland's starting forwards, even when the game was going against them. 6

Josh van der Flier – Tried to inject some invention into Ireland's attack with clever inside passes, but in the conditions, team-mates didn't seem on the same wavelength. Typically, still led the side in tackles. 6

Caelan Doris – Almost bagged a try but ran out of room after his charge down; still filled the stat sheet even in what was certainly not one of his more prominent performances in a Test jersey. 5

Bench – Jeremy Loughman came into the game at an unenviable moment with the scrum already showing signs of pressure but improved in the second half after a shaky start. While Adny Farrell was surely relieved to be able to call on the likes of James Ryan and Peter O'Mahony when things were going awry, the biggest contribution off the bench was likely that of Rob Herring, who shored up what had been a disastrous line-out and scored the try that put Ireland back in front with a quarter of an hour to go. 7