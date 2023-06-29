Ireland secure bonus point win over Australia to keep Under-20 World Championship dreams alive

Ireland 30 Australia 10

Charlie Irvine and Hugh Gavin of Ireland, left, celebrate after scoring their side's second try

Ireland’s Under-20s powered their way to their first win of the World Rugby Championships, overcoming a quality Australia team and a horrible Paarl pitch to keep their ambitions of reaching the final four alive.

In conditions more redolent of the west of Ireland in midwinter than the Western Cape of South Africa, they rolled up their sleeves and outmuscled the Junior Wallabies, and Diarmuid Mangan’s last-gasp try earned the the four-try bonus that puts them in a strong position going into the final game against Fiji next week.

England play the Islanders tonight in Stellenbosch and the likelihood is now that both will go through.

However, that wasn’t looking likely early on as the Australians tore into their task and camped in the Ireland 22 for the first quarter.

Richie Murphy’s men weathered the storm, grew into the game and played to the conditions more and more as the game went on. In the end, they’d destroyed the Aussie scrum, won the close-contact battle and mauled their way to the line brilliantly to get the result they wanted.

Ireland spent most of the first 10 minutes deep in their own half but came out of the opening exchanges with a three-point lead thanks to Andrew Osborne picking off Jack Bowen’s pass and racing into the Australian 22, where the Junior Wallabies’ scrambling defence handed Sam Prendergast a chance to open the scores.

They needed a superb James Nicholson tackle to deny Tim Ryan in the corner, while the Aussies turned down two kickable penalties and were undone by their own errors as a crooked lineout let Ireland off the hook.

Still, the pressure was all on the young men in green who were shoved off their own ball when they’d a rare chance to attack from halfway.

Their defence was impressive though, and the superb Brian Gleeson made a big turnover that was followed by Charlie Irvine splintering a maul, allowing Ireland spend some time in the opposition half.

After kicking the first ball away, Prendergast began pulling the strings and getting his big ball-carriers going forward but this time the gold wall held firm.

Instead, it was the Australians who struck with a brilliant counter-attacking try after John Devine’s offload went to ground.

With Ireland at sixes and sevens, Australia worked the ball to their impressive centre David Vaihu, who stepped Hugh Gavin and handed Conor O’Tighearnaigh off before he found his captain Teddy Wilson, who drew the last defender and put Henry O’Donnell over.

Bowen converted and quickly added a penalty when Wilson won a cheap penalty by pinging the ball off an offside Gleeson and Ireland found themselves 10-3 down.

It wasn’t for long; Prendergast’s kick-chase and Gus McCarthy’s pressure forced Australia off their feet. The out-half found a good touch and the forwards took over, props Ronan Foxe and Paddy McCarthy surging to the line with the latter brilliantly keeping the ball alive for Fintan Gunne and Prendergast to work the ball wide for Nicholson to score.

Prendergast was just wide with the touchline conversion, but he got one last chance to put his side in front on the cusp of half-time and took it to give Ireland a one-point lead at the interval.

Brian Gleeson of Ireland celebrates after scoring a try

They were lucky to make it in with 15 men, however, with James McNabney escaping punishment for a high hit on Mason Gordon late in the half.

The conditions worsened as the second-half got under way and both sides struggled with their handling, with Gus McCarthy knocking on as Ireland built pressure before Australia’s Ryan spilled the ball with the line at his mercy.

That was a let-off for Ireland, who won a penalty from the resultant scrum, demonstrating their increasing dominance up front.

The last thing Australia needed was another scrum, but a wayward lineout handed Ireland another chance and this time they kept it in and earned a penalty and went to the corner.

The maul came up short, but Ireland pounded the Australian fringe defence and Gleeson came up with the close-range try.

Prendergast made it 18-10 with the conversion and, after a period of back and forth, they doubled-down by destroying the Australian scrum again, allowing Prendergast find the 5m line with his kick.

The maul went forward, came down and captain Gus McCarthy peeled off to power his way over and score his side’s third try.

Although the Kildare out-half was off the mark with his conversion, Ireland kept coming through their pack but a wayward lineout let Australia off the hook.

Ireland went in search of the bonus point, but it seemed like they couldn’t quite manage it despite spending the last 10 minutes on the Australian line.

A lineout maul was driven into touch, Paddy McCarthy was held up and Danny Sheahan knocked on.

Australia countered and Rory Telfer went high on the countering Mason Gordon, leaving Ireland to finish with 14, but when Ruadhan Quinn went down with a head injury the game restarted with a scrum and they forced another penalty and went to the corner.

The first effort resulted in a penalty, so they tapped and went and as the clock ticked into injury time they got the fourth try they wanted as Diarmuid Mangan powered over from close-range.

Captain Gus McCarthy hailed his team’s character after the win.

“We’re absolutely delighted, that last minute try for the bonus point really shows the character in the group,” the UCD hooker said.

“We were up there in their half a few times and things didn’t go well, but we didn’t give up fighting. That shows what’s in our squad, we never give up, keep fighting and the boys finished it off, I’m so proud of them.

“Australia have a super scrum, but we really back our scrum as well and we went at them. It paid off, we’ve a great scrum coach and we did a lot of analysis, well done to the second-rows they put a lot of weight behind us.

“It really feels like an Irish winter, it probably suited us more than the Australians. We need to fix our discipline, it wasn’t good enough first-half and our handling needs to improve; but we fought, we stayed in it and it highlights this squad. They never give up.”

Scorers - Ireland: J Nicholson, B Gleeson, G McCarthy, D Mangan try each; S Prendergast 2 pens, con; H West con; Australia: H O’Donnell try, J Bowen con, pen;

IRELAND U20s: H McErlean; A Osborne (R Telfer 71), H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast (H West 75), F Gunne (J Oliver 72); P McCarthy (G Morris 78), G McCarthy (capt) (D Sheahan 72), R Foxe (F Barrett 57); C Irvine (E O’Connell 64), C O’Tighearnaigh; J McNabney (D Mangan 59), R Quinn (Irvine 78), B Gleeson.

AUSTRALIA U20s: M Gordon; T Ryan, H O’Donnell (T Annan 57), D Vaihu, D Lancaster; J Bowen, T Wilson (capt); J Barrett (H Usher 64), M Craig (L Bowron 64), M De Lutiis (N Bloomfield 37); J Legg (T Macpherson 72), D Maiva-Tapusoa; L Hooper, N Slack-Smith, J Bryant (L Heka Talataina 65).

Referee: A Mabey (New Zealand)