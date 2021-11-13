Ireland still have plenty more to offer despite All Blacks victory, maintains Andy Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell believes his side can get even better after claiming what is only a third ever win over the All Blacks.

The Aviva Stadium welcomed the number one ranked side in the world on Saturday evening but it was the hosts who were the dominant side in the 29-20 victory.

From start to finish they were the better side and in truth their winning margin could have been even greater.

“The pleasing thing is we can be better,” Farrell admitted. “We created a good few chances that we either got pulled back for or didn’t quite grasp. Just keeping the concentration levels was pretty impressive.

“The game is all about creating opportunities and also getting a bit of field position and territory, etc.

“We created quite a bit of options, certainly in the first half, did we get the reward for it? It could have been better and we could have been more clinical but the opportunities were being created and it allowed us to keep a hold of the game.”

Ireland's past two victories over the All Blacks counted for little when the sides met at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup with the men in green offering up something of a no-show that day in Tokyo and Farrell stressed it is consistency now that will be the key for his side who have won seven on the spin.

“The toughest thing in sport, certainly at the top level, is being consistent and when you’re chasing something down, you’ve always got a goal in sight and the hardest thing when you keep playing well is to keep getting better and that’s why we respect them so much,” added Farrell.

“They’ve been at the top for so long and everyone sees it as an opportunity to play against the best team in the world and test themselves.

“Time and time again, they keep coming up with the goods so the test for us has been. It’s what we’ve been talking about in the last couple of years – it’s consistency of performance.

“There’s been a few good ones and we need to back up that performance with a good one next week.”

For his part, Farrell's Kiwi counterpart Ian Foster was full of praise for the victors.

"They thoroughly deserved their win," he said. "I was really impressed by them."

"They held the ball for long periods. I thought that we did really really well in our defence hanging in there frustrating them, we took our first two opportunities to score in a pretty clinical way.

"We were really hanging on the game in quite a nice position based on frustrating them a little bit.

"I thought they played a high tempo game that kept us chasing.

"At the end we just didn’t have the composure to take the opportunity we had presented to us and they just played a pressure game.

“I made the point before the game. I felt that there are a lot of similarities (between the current team and previous editions).

"Ireland plays a very high retention game. They like to retain the ball and put the system under pressure and we saw that again tonight but there is certainly an ambition to play a bit more ambition around that so it is a little bit wider in how they’re playing, some of the phase stuff and how they counterattack.

"Don’t get me wrong, I think that was a very good performance and probably the best performance I have come up against in my time.”