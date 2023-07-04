Ireland under-20 players left in shock after tragic deaths ahead of must-win match against Fiji

George Morris and Henry McErlean played starring roles for Ireland Under-20s in their World Championships game against Australia

Ireland under-20s head coach Richie Murphy has said that those in his squad who knew Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall are in shock after both died in tragic circumstances in Greece over the weekend.

The young men were both former students at St Michael’s College in Dublin with six of Murphy’s squad having also attended the school.

The side will wear black armbands in their World Rugby Under-20s Championship game against Fiji in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon as a mark of respect to the late teenagers.

Max Wall (left) and Andrew O'Donnell (right) died on holiday in Greece

The squad was struck by another tragedy when Munster Rugby coach Greig Oliver (58), who was in South Africa supporting his son Jack, passed away following a paragliding accident there. His son was listed as a replacement for Tuesday’s game before the news emerged.

“It’s a really tough time,” said Murphy, who was speaking before the tragic report of Oliver’s passing.

“Obviously, we are absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell, two boys from St Michael’s.

“We have a number of St Michael’s guys here in the squad who know them well, and as a father of kids around that age and as an Irishman, I feel totally devastated for them, and we’d like to offer our condolences to the Wall and O’Donnell families.

“I think the guys are definitely in a little bit of shock. Devastated, obviously, at what’s happened. I think that’s through the whole squad. Obviously these guys know the young boys a lot better than some of the other members.

“Everyone is in the same sort of position where it’s shock.

“We’ve our doctor on hand, he’s looking after the guys. We’ve had a number of conversations with a couple of them, and the guys were obviously very upset (on Sunday), but definitely feeling a little bit better (on Monday) and (have) not come to terms with it but clarified what’s happening in their heads.”

On the pitch, Murphy believes the stretching of his available options ahead of the must-win concluding pool fixture will ultimately aid the development of his young players.

Having received three bans from incidents across their first two games in South Africa, Ireland go into their third contest in Stellenbosch undermanned.

In addition, Ruadhan Quinn is currently undergoing the Return to Play Protocols, while Harry West – who was due to start at full-back this afternoon – was injured in training. Munster’s Josh Costello flew out to link up with the squad yesterday.

“I think that you come to tournaments like this and when it comes to training, five-day turnarounds, changing venues, you have to be adaptable and we’ve talked about this all the way through the season, not just the World Cup,” explained Murphy.

“Our ability to adapt, our ability to learn faster than the team we’re playing, this is just part of a young rugby player’s development. It’s a really good test for them.”

Ireland know that they will advance to the Semi-Finals with a win either as pool winners or best runner-up, but with this their third game in 11 days, Murphy has had to shuffle the deck.

For a game that has been moved to the Danie Craven Stadium after problems with the Paarl pitch where Ireland played England and Australia, the coach has made 10 alterations. Indeed, it would have been 11 if not for West’s injury, with Henry McErlean subsequently keeping his place.

Murphy added: “We’ve talked about it before we even got here, that you know opportunities come on the back of performances – not only in the games but in training, and trying to create that competitive spirit within the squad.

“So a couple of guys get the opportunity to step up this week and try and cause some headaches for whatever comes after this.

“It’s a case of needs must. We’ve been playing pretty tough fixtures over a five-day turnaround on a very, very heavy pitch.

“So we’re in a position where we felt we needed to rotate the squad. We’ve brought 30 players that we were confident were able to fit into our team and were able to play the game at the level we needed to play it.

“Our focus was very much to make quite a number of changes in this round in order to, one, obviously have to win the game, but if we win the game, we know that we’re getting into a Semi-Final, and that’s very much the focus.”