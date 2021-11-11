Ireland vs All Blacks: Andy Farrell makes one change for New Zealand as Iain Henderson returns to starting XV

Ulster captain Iain Henderson made an impact off the bench last time out.

Iain Henderson has been recalled to the Ireland team in the only change to the starting XV for Saturday's sold-out clash with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite Tadhg Beirne's impressive performance in last week's win over Japan, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has gone for Henderson instead, with the Munster man named among the replacements.

Henderson made an impact off the bench last time out and the Ulster captain will add his considerable experience and bulk, particularly around the set-piece.

Otherwise, Farrell has shown faith in the same team, although he has made one further change on the bench, with Rob Herring replacing last week's debutant Dan Sheehan.

Herring will provide hooker cover for Ronan Kelleher, who starts alongside Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row.

Henderson is set to renew his second-row partnership with James Ryan, while the all-Leinster back-row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan remains in situ.

Jamison Gibson-Park has held off the stiff challenge of Conor Murray to continue at half-back with captain Johnny Sexton.

Robbie Henshaw's return to training this week following a foot injury just came too late, with the Athlone man likely to feature against Argentina next week.

That means Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose start together again in midfield, as part of an unchanged back-line that also includes Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and James Lowe in the back-three.

Herring, Healy and Finlay Bealham are the back-up front-row, with Beirne and fellow Munster man Peter O'Mahony completing the replacement forwards.

As was the case last week, Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls will provide the back-line cover.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (C), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Iain Henderson, 5. James Ryan, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Tadhg Beirne, 20. Peter O'Mahony, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Keith Earls.