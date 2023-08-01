Ireland’s improved depth will help us embrace role as World Cup favourites, insists Rob Herring

Ulster hooker Rob Herring believes the depth that Ireland have developed over the last few years means this is their best chance to finally reach the Semi-Finals of the World Cup.

Ireland have never been beyond the last-eight in their bid to win the Webb Ellis Trophy but enter this year’s tournament as the world’s No.1 ranked nation off the back of a superb run of results.

This year’s tournament, which will be hosted by France next month, has seen squad sizes increased from 31 players to 33 to aid in player welfare given the short turnaround between matches, although there will now be a minimum of five days between matches.

And Herring, who seems like a lock for one of the three hooker jerseys in the squad, believes that Ireland’s improved squad depth can only be a positive as they look to create history.

"We've seen in World Cups over the years how important it is to have that depth in the squad," Herring, who looks set to be joined by Leinster hookers Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan in the squad, told BBC Sport.

"I think that's something that we've had an opportunity to do over the last few years. Lots of different guys have got different game time in different games.

"The Six Nations was a great example of that, using so many players in different positions, guys coming in, late injuries and just going with the flow and dealing with things.

"I think that's all part of the building blocks that will put us in good stead in the World Cup."

Despite being in a brutal group with defending world champions South Africa and the much improved Scotland, Andy Farrell’s men will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy on October 28.

Ireland certainly deserve that designation given their performances over the last year, which included winning a Test series in New Zealand for the first time last summer before winning the Grand Slam in the Six Nations.

The World No.1 nation have warm-up games against Italy this Saturday and then England on August 19, both in Dublin, before heading to France to take on Samoa in Bayonne on August 26.

Herring insists, however, that they are not overawed by being one of the pre-tournament favourites and instead they are intent on embracing the role.

"Pressure's pressure, but the way we go about our business and put our game plan onto teams, that's all we're really focused on," said the 33-year-old.

"We just want to embrace it, going in as the No.1 team, you know, why not? It's not really added pressure. You wouldn't really want to be anything else, would you?"