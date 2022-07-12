Ireland's midweek side show their teeth as they gain revenge on Maori All Blacks in Wellington

Stuart McCloskey is halted in his tracks by the Maori All Blacks during their Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Ireland gained some measure of revenge on the Maori All Blacks after a strong showing from Andy Farrell's midweek side saw the tourists earn their second victory in four days.

Two weeks ago, the visiting squad's fringe players had looked on unsure footing when a disjointed performance fresh off the plane resulted in a comprehensive defeat.

Here in Wellington, buoyed no doubt by the Test team's historic victory against the All Blacks on Saturday, largely the same team were a group transformed, strong in defence and sharp in attack.

Jordan Larmour bagged a brace of scores, providing Ireland's first and last points of the day, with back-rowers Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes going over in between.

After some disruption in the warm-up, when former Leinster prop Michael Bent was promoted to the bench after Finlay Bealham pulled out injured, Ireland were initially disjointed at the off, fumbling the opening kick-off, shipping a free-kick at the subsequent scrum and getting caught offside in the first passage of play.

With the Maori attacking swiftly off the line-out, there were fewer than three minutes on the clock when Shaun Stevenson, so impressive two weeks ago, was over for the game's first try.

If another tough evening seemed on the cards then, Ireland replied quickly and were the better team thereafter. The Maori switched off at the line-out and with the alert skipper Keith Earls taking it quickly, the pace of Larmour ensured the Leinster wing was never going to be caught.

Ciaran Frawley's conversion gave the visitors the lead.

Something of a scrappy contest played in poor conditions, there were mistakes by both sides in the opening quarter.

A yellow card for Cian Prendergast after the Connacht man didn't retreat ten metres at a penalty looked to have given the Maori an opening but Kieran Treadwell got up well to pinch the resulting line-out.

That turnover would loom all the larger when, despite a string of Maori offences that saw Ollie Norris sent to the bin, Ireland went down the other end and Timoney crashed over from close range.

A 17-5 lead at the turn was a great return for Ireland and their advantage was extended further just a minute into the second-half when, after good work at the breakdown by Nick Timoney was rewarded with a penalty, Frawley added another three points with the boot.

The Maori struck back quickly, though, with referee Karl Dickson adjudging that Larmour's off the ball tackle on Connor Garden-Bachop warranted both a penalty try and a yellow card.

Ireland would successfully negotiate the ten minutes down a man, the last action before his return, thanks to another Timoney turnover.

While there was still time for a Maori comeback, Ireland's physicality in defence was causing the hosts all sorts of problems and, with 13 minutes remaining, Coombes' score made the game safe for the midweek side.

Rueben Love's score was the best of the day but, after Stevenson was harshly binned for what was judged to be a deliberate knock-on, it was to be nothing more than a consolation.

Ireland would score again against the 14 men when, after a fantastic pass from Stuart McCloskey, Larmour got his second of the night in the closing minutes, before, with the clock in the red, the impressive replacement Love set Weber over for a score.

