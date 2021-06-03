Ireland's selection policy is the right one as Ulster and provinces prepare for 10 per cent budget reduction, says David Nucifora

IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora has maintained that the policy of not selecting players based abroad will continue to benefit Irish rugby despite the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The union lost in the region of €35m (£30m) last year thanks to cancelled games and shuttered stadiums and are planning for a €30m (£25.8m) deficit this year.

As such, all areas of the organisation – including Ulster Rugby – will be operating with a 10% reduction in budget.

With half of their playing staff having been up for contract renewal at the end of this season, there had been fears of a mass exodus of top stars for the bigger salaries on offer in England, France and Japan but the majority have instead opted to stay put and not test the resolve of an international selection policy that has been an unwritten rule since Johnny Sexton returned to Leinster from Racing Metro in the summer of 2015 after two years in Paris.

CJ Stander’s retirement from the game and Quinn Roux’s departure from Connacht are two notable exceptions but the likes of Ulster skipper Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Sexton, Keith Earls, Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy all inked fresh terms.

While contract offers were reduced when compared to pre-pandemic levels given the financial situation, the cost of keeping such stars at home was still considerable for a suddenly cash-strapped organisation.

Nucifora, though, believes allowing some to depart these shores but still represent the national side as a cost-cutting measure would have had far-reaching consequences.

“Well, look, we’ve revisited that a number of times and looked at the different models that could work and at the moment we haven’t been able to come up with anything that is better than the model that we have,” said Nucifora, whose own contract has one more season to run.

“The model serves us pretty well, I don’t think any model would be perfect, they all have their flaws in some way, shape or form. But the model is strong, it helps us retain our players, it helps us keep the provinces strong, which is important, and I suppose that crosses over into our unwritten rule of only selecting players that are playing in Ireland.

“That is there for the health of our provinces.

“For the IRFU, in this time of financial hardship, would it be a good idea? It probably would, to pass on the cost of our top players to English, French or Japanese clubs, but that’s not the right thing to do.

“The right thing to do is to support the provinces, keep the game healthy in Ireland and maintain what we are doing.”

Despite the successes in player retention through this most trying of years, the battle is not over with Nucifora cautioning that the impact upon finances is a “long-term issue” as Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Conor Murray all prepare to come off the books this time next year.

“We will do whatever we can within our financial capacities to retain our players but we work in a global market and there’s going to be global pressures,” Nucifora added.

“All we can do is our best and do what is right for Irish Rugby to make those decisions.

“Will we lose some players? Quite possibly.

“But if there are decisions that have to be made because either it’s the choice of a player who for whatever reason wants to experience something else or chase something else, or it’s a financial one, they’re just things that will happen.

“Like I said, all we can do is look at our track record and we’ve been pretty good at retaining our players and we continue to keep working on that and hopefully we do continue to keep the majority of the players that we set out to keep.

“There’s never any guarantees in that part of the business but as I say the track record is reasonably sound.”