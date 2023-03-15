‘IRFU failed to keep me safe’: former Ireland international Tony Buckley begins negligence claim

Ex-Munster player claims he received no proper medical supervision despite repeated concussions

Former Ireland prop Tony Buckley is to ‘imminently issue personal injuries proceedings’ against the IRFU, Munster, Sale Sharks, England’s Rugby Football Union and World Rugby. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A former rugby international has claimed in legal proceedings he received no proper medical supervision from the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) despite repeated concussions during his career.

The allegation has been made by Tony Buckley, who played 25 times for Ireland between 2007 and 2011.

In an affidavit, the 42-year-old former Munster and Sale Sharks prop told the High Court he had been diagnosed with “neurological issues” arising from “persistent concussive episodes” during his career.

The filing revealed he intends “to imminently issue personal injuries proceedings” against the IRFU, Munster, Sale Sharks, England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) and World Rugby, alleging negligence by all of the defendants.

In particular, he claims his employers failed to look after his safety during his career. Mr Buckley said he was employed by the IRFU during his time with Munster.

The case will put the historical approach of the sport’s governing bodies to player welfare under the microscope.

While the laws of the game, training load guidelines and return-to-play protocols have been altered in recent years in response to growing concerns, the sport has found itself exposed to a raft of legal claims in the UK and Ireland.

Mr Buckley, from Newmarket, Co Cork, became the fourth former player to begin a concussion injuries lawsuit against the IRFU when he filed notice of an intended action earlier this month.

However, his is the first of the four cases in which the long-term impact of injuries sustained, and the alleged negligence of rugby authorities, has been outlined to a court.

Specific details of the intended lawsuit emerged as lawyers for Mr Buckley successfully applied to Mr Justice Cian Ferriter on Monday for leave to issue and serve notice of the proceedings on the two English entities he is suing, Sale Sharks and the RFU.

“The basis of my proceedings is that I have recently been diagnosed with neurological issues which I say arise out of persistent concussive episodes sustained over the course of my professional rugby union playing career,” Mr Buckley said in an affidavit grounding the application.

Mr Buckley played for Munster between 2005 and 2011, before finishing his professional career with Sale Sharks between 2011 and 2014.

“In effect, my case against my employers is that they did not provide me with a safe place or proper system of work, and that there was no proper medical supervision of me, particularly in light of repeated concussive events sustained by me,” he said.

Mr Buckley claimed national and world governing bodies did not properly devise a safe way of playing rugby and that, in particular, the protocols surrounding the identification, diagnosis and treatment of concussion were inadequate.

He also claimed the IRFU and RFU did not exercise proper oversight over the clubs they governed, in particular by reference to the implementation of proper rules relating to concussion.

The pitch-side concussion assessment, now more commonly known as a head injury assessment (HIA), was introduced by World Rugby only in 2012. Before that, medical staff were diagnosing concussion on the run and on the pitch.

Mr Buckley’s lawsuit follows those filed last year by former Irish internationals David Corkery and Declan Fitzpatrick and ex-interprovincial player Ben Marshall.​

The IRFU said it would be inappropriate to comment on the Irish cases because they were now being handled by its insurers.

In a statement last year, it said player welfare was of “paramount importance”.