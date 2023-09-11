Irish rugby fan allegedly abducted and gang raped in Bordeaux

French police have launched an investigation after an Irish rugby fan was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men while in Bordeaux for the World Cup.

Local media reported how the 37-year-old woman was attacked overnight with police now seeking three men.

French police have confirmed to the Irish Independent that an investigation has been launched into the claims of assault, rape and abduction.

The incident is alleged to have happened last night in Bordeaux, where Ireland defeated Romania on Saturday in their opening Rugby World Cup match.

Members of An Garda Siochána are deployed in France for the World Cup and are liaising with local authorities.

The woman was on Rue Rouselle in the popular Saint-Pierre district, and close to her accommodation.

Le Parisien reported that "three individuals seized her and took her to Rue du Puits Descazaux" which is not far away. She was allegedly raped.

Afterwards the distressed woman was “found in the street by a group of Welsh supporters”, who were in the town to watch their opening game against Fiji.

She was taken to hospital in Bordeaux and has been referred to a victim support association.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Members of An Garda Síochána currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

"The investigation is a matter for French police. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”