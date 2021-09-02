‘It was a tough decision’: Dan McFarland explains Ulster Rugby’s lack of signings after Leone Nakarawa deal collapsed

In the minority: Mick Kearney is Ulster’s only arrival of the summer, having signed a short-term deal after leaving Zebre. Credit: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Dan McFarland has explained the lack of incomings at Kingspan Stadium this summer, with the Ulster head coach believing there were few available players that would have improved his squad in areas of need.

The northern province had lined up former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa as a replacement for the departed Marcell Coetzee only for the Fijian’s move to collapse after a medical.

The former Glasgow Warrior, who worked with McFarland during his time with the Scottish club, instead joined Toulon while the only new face in the Ulster squad is lock Mick Kearney who has inked a short-term deal.

While McFarland was disappointed that the anticipated signing of Nakarawa fell through, he saw little value in bringing in a lesser player simply to make up the numbers.

“It was really disappointing that the Leone deal didn’t come through,” he admitted of the signing that was first announced back in January.

“It was a tough decision, but it was based on the right reasons.

“Looking forward, we haven’t written off bringing someone in, but the key thing is that we want to bring in the right person.

“If we’re bringing someone in then we want to bring in someone who is really going to make a difference to our back-row. We’ve a lot of good back-row players so it’s not a case of bringing in just another back-row number.

“It’s a case of bringing in someone who can make a significant difference and if we don’t find that then we won’t bring someone in, we’ll stay as we are.

“There are occasions when you need numbers because of injury crises or whatever, but we’re not at that stage so the recruitment in the back-row is that if there’s someone who can make a difference, then we’ll give it a go. If there isn’t then we’ll keep our powder dry.”

Not that there hasn’t been change afoot ahead of tomorrow’s first pre-season friendly of the campaign, a date with Mark McCall’s Saracens at Kingspan Stadium that will see the biggest crowd at the ground since February 2020.

Seven members of last season’s Academy crop have been upgraded to development deals, many having already made a debut for the senior side in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, skills coach of the past three seasons Dan Soper has been made attack coach in the wake of Dwayne Peel’s move to the Scarlets and Michael Kiely has been brought in from the all-conquering Limerick hurlers to head up the S&C department.

Some familiar faces have returned boasting greater stature too. The most positive development to be witnessed at Kingspan Stadium last season was the strides made by the province’s young players over the course of the year with four rewarded with international debuts against USA back in July.

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney all made successful bows in the green jersey with the more established Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns also involved in the summer series.

“It was fantastic to see that many Ulster debutants playing for Ireland and playing so well,” McFarland added. “I know the Ireland coaches were impressed with them.

“I was never in doubt that they’d go in there full throttle and do really well, but to see them there on the pitch and making a mark, that was brilliant. It gives the club a lift.

“That’s a goal for us alongside consistently competing for championships, to bring those guys through and see them playing for Ireland. It’s a credit to them and the people who have supported them.”

That considerable Irish contingent won’t be available for tomorrow night’s warm-up game having had a delayed start to their pre-season preparations with skipper Iain Henderson’s own return to be even later owing to his participation in the British and Irish Lions series in South Africa.

Indeed, McFarland confirmed Henderson could miss as many as four of his side’s opening United Rugby Championship games with the re-branded league set to kick-off on September 24, while the injured duo of Luke Marshall and Jack McGrath are to be absent for a larger chunk of the campaign.

“Jack and Luke are both long-term injuries,” he said. “Luke has had an operation and he’ll be out for quite some time. It’ll be next year.

“Jack is recovering from his hip surgery and things are coming along nicely. It’s very rare for rugby players to have this operation. It’ll be deep into the season before Jack is able to play but things are going well.

“Iain Henderson is not going to be appearing in the first few games of the URC. We expect to see him back before the November internationals. It might be one game, it might be two, we’ll just have to wait and see.”