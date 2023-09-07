‘It’s business time’ – Andy Farrell looks to experienced players to guide Ireland through World Cup ‘carnival’

‘Our mindset at this stage is full steam ahead’ says head coach ahead of Saturday’s opener against Romania in Bordeaux

Head coach Andy Farrell, left, passes the microphone to captain Jonathan Sexton during an Ireland rugby media conference at the Mercure Hotel in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell says his Ireland players must not take their eye off the ball ahead of their World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday.

The coach has named an experienced team for the clash which will take place in front of a large Irish contingent in the 60,000 capacity Stade de Bordeaux.

The atmosphere will be electric, but the coach is clearly concerned that the players could be distracted by the occasion.

"One of excitement, definitely," he said when asked how he feels ahead of the opener.

"We have been excited about this for a long time but now we are here and we have just travelled down from Tours to get off the train to the match venue, it’s business, you know?

“That’s where we are at.

"That’s why experience within your group is a good thing as well because when you get to these type of tournaments and the euphoria that’s around it, if you’re a young, inexperienced type of player, you can get lost in the carnival atmosphere etc.

“But we have experience in abundance with our group that keeps the mind focused for everyone that’s involved because from what I have experienced as a player or as a coach, as an assistant coach, teams that do well are the ones that understand that it’s just about rugby, and nothing but the rugby.

“Of course, we embrace everything else that is going on around us when it’s our down-time, but when it gets to preparation and executing under pressure at the weekend, experience allows us to make sure how to go about our business.

“We are here now. We are in Bordeaux and that’s the theme over the next couple of days for sure.”

Farrell has been able to pick captain Johnny Sexton for the first time since the Grand Slam game in March, with Joe McCarthy's presence in the second-row the only nod towards experimentation.

"There's no mix and match really now," he said of the selection.

"We've got a squad of 33 that we totally believe in and whatever side we put out is going to be a good side. That side is going to be the one that represents the group.

"I think no matter what side we pick at this stage, it's going to be one that's threatening and a determined one at that.

"If you can give people game time that's not had game time it would help. But, at the same time, our mindset at this stage is full steam ahead.

"Whatever team we put out is going to be strong and we expect a fantastic performance at the weekend to kick us off in the right manner."

On McCarthy's inclusion, Farrell said the 22-year-old Leinster starlet has earned his spot.

"Well, because he deserves it with the form that he's shown, not just in the games that he's played but also in his preparation over the last 10, 11 weeks," he said.

"He's really progressed his game and he gets an opportunity to start in the first game of the World Cup."

Jack Crowley gets the nod as the back-up to Johnny Sexton, but Farrell made sure to mention Ross Byrne who is likely to come into the team against Tonga next week.

"He's been playing well, travelling well, so has Ross," Farrell said when asked about Crowley.

"You've got to make a decision. We've a fit squad and you've got to make a decision and there's also a blend of minutes played, more experience, what's coming down the track. It all blends into one.

"Jack covers a few positions off the bench as well, so all that comes into the thought process as well."