‘It’s going to be rectified and won’t be repeated’: Ireland captain Ciara Griffin on Connacht changing-facilities controversy

A miserable few days for Irish women’s rugby was compounded in Italy last night, as Ireland fell to a shock 8-7 defeat to Spain in their opening World Cup qualifier.

On the back of the major controversy that erupted after a widely shared online video revealed the derelict conditions in which the Connacht squad were forced to change in for last weekend’s interpro clash against Ulster, an error-strewn performance has left Ireland’s World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

Ireland were hoping to earn the one automatic qualifying spot, but that now looks doubtful. With hosts Italy and Scotland to come next, Ireland may have to hope to qualify via a repechage, which the second-placed side of four will enter.

The disappointing defeat is the last thing the IRFU needed, as the union were still dealing with the bitter backlash following last weekend’s disgraceful scenes at Energia Park.

Responding directly to questions from the Irish Independent, the IRFU and Leinster Rugby reiterated their apology for what they described as an “unacceptable error”.

The IRFU insisted that the Connacht and Ulster squads were not supposed to change in that particular inappropriate area.

“Unfortunately, as Connacht team personnel arrived earlier than scheduled at Energia Park, match operations staff from Leinster were not yet at the ground and Connacht were advised of the incorrect area to set-up their facilities,” an IRFU spokesperson said.

“This error was compounded when Ulster were also set-up in this area.”

Dejected Ireland captain Ciara Griffin admitted it had been a tough few days.

“Obviously it is disappointing because we put everything into our jersey to prepare for it,” the Munster back-row said. “But the IRFU have put their hands up, you have to say that too. They haven’t hidden. They’ve put up their hands and said it was wrong, it wasn’t up to standard and it won’t happen again. So obviously it wasn’t good enough. It happened but it’s going to be rectified and won’t be repeated.”

Asked if she had been given assurances by the IRFU, Griffin added: “I was here in our bubble prepping for our World Cup qualifier. I wasn’t at home, I was here (Italy). So, that’s their committee’s duty, it’s not mine.”