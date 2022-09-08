It's great to see fresh faces stake claim at Ulster as internationals ease their way back in, says coach Roddy Grant

For much of their recent history, Ulster waiting for their international contingent to filter back into action after summer exertions would mean that it was the back-line feeling the more depleted through the pre-season period.

The build-up to this campaign has certainly bucked that trend with five of Ulster’s forwards named in the original Ireland party that bested the All Blacks on their own patch, while Duane Vermeulen continues to plug away with South Africa in the still-to-be-completed Rugby Championship.

Skipper Iain Henderson, who ultimately returned from New Zealand before playing a minute thanks to a knee injury, won’t feature until the South African mini-tour in October, while the likes of Rob Herring, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell and Tom O’Toole have all filtered back in and should be seen sooner in the URC season.

In their initial absence though, the side’s forwards coach Roddy Grant enjoyed working with a slightly altered group in the early going.

“This time of year, it’s a great thing that we have so many guys away, especially the guys who won a tour in New Zealand,” said Grant ahead of the side’s final pre-season tune-up in Glasgow tomorrow night.

“Rob Herring, Hendy, Treadders, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, that’s a sprinkling across the whole pack who have won a tour in New Zealand, that’s awesome.

“The ripple effect there is massive.

“It allows more guys to get time in the saddle and other guys to lead more.

“You miss a couple and the younger guys all get to train more. Take the locks, you’re missing Treadders and Hendy, you’re two guys down. Other guys come in.

“Frank (Bradshaw-Ryan) is in, that’s one, and then you get some of the Academy guys like Joe Hopes, they then get a shot in training that they potentially wouldn’t have had before.”

Roddy Grant has been talent spotting

One player who looks to have taken such an opportunity early on is Sean Reffell, the former Saracens man making a good impact in his first 40 minutes of action during last weekend’s friendly win over Exeter.

The 23-year-old, who is Irish qualified, arrived this summer, filling the void in the squad’s back-row stocks left by Sean Reidy’s return to New Zealand.

“He did well, he had some good moments,” said Grant of his opening offering against the Chiefs.

“He had some good breakdown steals.

“That’s what we knew he’d do. We know what he’s like, we signed him on what we know of him and that’s certainly his strength, that defensive jackal side.

“We’re pleased with where he was and like anyone you’re never going to be optimal in that first pre-season game.

“Hopefully we’ll get more out of him and I’m sure he’d say the same (with) match fitness, getting used to the team, used to the squad, but we’re pleased with where he came in.

“The good thing that I’m really pleased with all the signings that we’ve brought in is they just give positions a lot more depth.

“Frank Bradshaw-Ryan into the locks, Sean coming into the back-row and Jeff Toomaga-Allen in as a prop, it’s so competitive now and that’s good for everyone.”

And that includes, Grant believes, the soon-to-return internationals.

“They have to get up to speed pretty quickly to match guys who have had a block of hard graft and have been working hard,” he stressed. “Our standards are really high. I’d like to think we’re as high as international standards in terms of drills and whatnot.

“They’ve to hit the ground running, the pressure is on them.”

Those players, though, will not feature in Glasgow tomorrow, all having had at most only three weeks of pre-season under their belts.

With Marcus Rea, Aaron Sexton and Greg Jones all leaving last week’s game for HIAs, it figures to be a smaller panel in Scotland than last week when the northern province essentially fielded completely different teams for each half.

Coaches are optimistic, though, that both Robert Baloucoune and John Cooney could make their seasonal bows having been absent last week.

“Through injuries and through giving guys a shot, it’ll be a blend,” confirmed Grant of the mix between usual frontliners and those further down the depth chart.

“We tried to blend the two teams last week and it’ll be more of the same this week.

“We’ll look after guys and the management for the Irish guys next week and the week after, we’ll have them coming back so that gives a different look to the team anyway.

“Guys will get a shot, whether they start or sub is probably irrelevant, it’s more the game time over the two weeks.”