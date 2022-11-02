Jacob Stockdale a shock inclusion for Ireland ‘A’, while Michael Lowry keen to impress senior boss Andy Farrell

Jacob Stockdale was expected to go straight into the senior Ireland side

Whatever way you look at it, Jacob Stockdale’s presence in the Ireland ‘A’ starting side to meet an All Blacks XV in Dublin on Friday comes as quite the surprise.

It had looked a reasonably safe bet that Stockdale would go straight to Andy Farrell’s senior side for the main event against South Africa on Saturday thanks to James Lowe’s absence, though this would now very much appear to be what awaits Robert Baloucoune.

The 35-times capped Stockdale — by some margin the most experienced player listed as an ‘A’ team starter — has presumably not played enough rugby due to his ankle issue to be pitched straight in against the Springboks and, as such, is one of six Ulster players turning out at the RDS Arena tomorrow evening.

Michael Lowry, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney all start, while the recalled Marty Moore has to content himself with a spot on the bench behind Ulster team-mate O’Toole.

With squad depth the buzzword, this fixture seems a logical extension of the two tour games played against the Maori last summer, as well as bringing in elements from the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

For Lowry, who was in New Zealand with the senior side, this is another chance to shine for Farrell and demonstrate his value to the overall squad.

“It’s a great opportunity and challenge ahead of us,” said Lowry, who has one senior cap behind him.

“We’re very much looking forward to it and it’s a great opportunity for lads to show their skills.

“We’re very aware of the talent they have, and even from the Maori game we’ve picked up details which we must be better at, but we’re very much focused on ourselves and what we can do to hopefully nullify their threats.

“Every time I put on the Irish shirt, I want to showcase what I can do, and if I can get the team over the line that’s me happy, and if I can score a few that would be great too.”

The absence of Stuart McCloskey suggests that he is likely to join Baloucoune, Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell in the squad to face South Africa.

The team is led by Munster’s Craig Casey while there is no place for both Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart, who were called into camp earlier this week.

Ireland A: M Lowry, J O’Brien, J Osborne, J Hume, J Stockdale, C Frawley, C Casey (capt); J Loughman, D Heffernan, T O’Toole, J McCarthy, G Thornbury, C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, M Moore, R Molony, M Deegan, C Blade, J Crowley, C Nash.