Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart miss out as four Ulster players named in Ireland’s World Cup squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named Ulster stars Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole in the squad for next month’s Rugby World Cup in France.

However, there’s World Cup heartbreak for both Jacob Stockdale or Tom Stewart. Despite featuring in Saturday night’s 17-13 friendly win over Samoa, neither have made Farrell’s final squad for France.

There’s also no place for Leinster prop Cian Healy. The 35 year-old picked up an injury in the Samoa clash that has ruled him out of the tournament.

Farrell explained: "He has had a scan as we got off the plane there. He'll be out for a spell of time that won't be right, unfortunately. We'll see how his rehab goes during it and we'll see at the back end whether he could be a replacement or not."

He has been replaced by Munster’s Jeremy Loughman, who has won two of his three caps in the last two weeks, but did impress on the tour to New Zealand last year and was Munster's starting loosehead prop during their run to the United Rugby Championship title.

Otherwise, the squad is along expected lines as Farrell opts for a split of 18 backs and 15 forwards.

Ireland will start their World Cup campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, 9 September before facing Tonga in Nantes on Saturday 16. Farrell’s team will play South Africa in Paris on Saturday 23 before facing Scotland in the final pool game at same venue on Saturday 7 October.

Ireland Squad

Hookers: Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD).

Locks: Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD).

Backrows: Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

Scrumhalves: Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen).

Outhalves: Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Centres: Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD).

Outside backs: Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), James Lowe (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas).