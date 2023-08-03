Jacob Stockdale handed first Ireland cap in two years

Andy Farrell has handed Jack Crowley the Ireland No 10 jersey for Saturday night’s opening World Cup warm-up game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium (8pm).

As per today’s Belfast Telegraph, the Ireland head coach has opted for a mix of youth and experience in his team, as preparations for France ramp up.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, versatile Leinster back Ciarán Frawley and Munster winger Calvin Nash are set to make their international debuts off the bench.

Crowley will hope to lay down an early marker for the visit of the Azzurri this weekend, as the talented Munster out-half looks to pick up where he left off last season.

The Inishannon man will be helped by the fact that he is playing alongside his provincial team-mate Craig Casey at half-back.

Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw make up a powerful midfield duo, while the back-three has a fresh look to it, with Jimmy O’Brian at full-back, and Keith Earls, making his 99th appearance, and Jacob Stockdale on either wing. It will be the Ulster’s stars first cap since 2021.

Up front, Dave Kilcoyne joins Ulster duo Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole in the front-row, with Ulster skipper Iain Henderson captaining the side from the second-row alongside Leinster’s Joe McCarthy, who earns a first Test start.

Farrell has opted to name a strong back-row, with Jack Conan at No 8, and Ryan Baird and Caelan Doris on either flank. Doris will wear the No 7 jersey as the Ireland boss looks to build depth at openside.

Stewart makes up the front-row replacements with vastly-experienced props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, while Tadhg Beirne and Cian Prendergast offer second-row and back-row cover respectively.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade, who was excellent for the Westerners last season, will hope for a chance to impress, while to too will the uncapped Frawley and Nash.

Ireland team to play Italy on Saturday – J O’Brien; K Earls, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Crowley, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, R Herring, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), J McCarthy; R Baird, C Doris, J Conan.

Reps: T Stewart, C Healy, T Furlong, T Beirne, C Prendergast, C Blade, C Frawley, C Nash.