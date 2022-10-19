Jacob Stockdale makes return to Ireland squad as eight Ulster players included in panel for Autumn Series

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale will make his return to the Ireland squad this autumn after being called up for the Autumn Series against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

The lethal finisher hasn’t featured for the international side since July 2021 due to long-term injury, but has been recalled by head coach Andy Farrell after returning to club duty for Ulster this season.

Unfortunately, although Stockdale may be back there is no return yet for second row Iain Henderson, who has not been included as he works his way back from a hand injury that has sidelined him since Ireland's tour of New Zealand over the summer.

Similarly, centre James Hume’s recent groin injury has limited him to a spot in the extended Ireland ‘A’ squad, which will face an All Blacks XV at the RDS alongside the senior squad’s Autumn Series schedule.

In all, Stockdale is one of eight Ulster players included in the 37-man squad that will assemble ahead of their opening game against the Springboks on November 5.

Winger Robert Baloucoune, who was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that played three Tests in South Africa earlier this month, is joined in the back three by Stockdale and Mike Lowry, while centre Stuart McCloskey also gets a recall.

Up front, prop Tom O’Toole and hooker Rob Herring are retained in the front row, with second row Kieran Treadwell rewarded for his incredible summer performances with another call-up and flanker Nick Timoney also included.

As well as Henderson, notable absentees include Connacht centre Bundee Aki, who has been short of game time due to an early season suspension issued while on provincial duty, Leinster winger James Lowe and Munster wingers Andrew Conway and Keith Earls, who are both injured.

In the Ireland ‘A' squad, prop Marty Moore is named alongside Hume, with both in line to potentially feature against the All Blacks XV.

In what is a surprise, exciting young Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak is included in neither squad, despite some impressive displays for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and Cheetahs.

Ireland Squad for Autumn Series

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy (both Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Munster)

Hookers: Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Rob Herring (Ulster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Second Rows: Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (both Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)

Back Rows: Ryan Baird, Jack Conan (both Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Scrum Halves: Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster)

Fly Halves: Joey Carbery (Munster), Ciaran Frawley, Johnny Sexton (captain) (both Leinster)

Centres: Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Back Three: Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Mike Lowry (Ulster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Additional Ireland ‘A’ Squad

Props: Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Marty Moore (Ulster), Roman Salanoa (Munster)

Hooker: Diarmuid Barron (Munster)

Second Row: Tom Ahern (Munster)

Back Rows: Max Deegan, Scott Penny (both Leinster)

Scrum Half: Caolin Blade (Connacht)

Fly Half: Jack Crowley (Munster)

Centres: James Hume (Ulster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster)

Back Three: Shane Daly (Munster)