James Ryan banking on ‘small fixes’ helping Ireland end their lineout struggles

After leading Ireland to a convincing 29-10 win over England, captain James Ryan cut a frustrated figure as he bemoaned his side’s lack of accuracy around the lineout.

For all of Ireland’s good work in scoring five tries to England’s one, there was plenty of frustration around botched lineouts, whether it was timing issues or conceding cheap penalties, which have become a regular occurrence.

As lineout leader, Ryan will shoulder his share of the blame, while forwards coach Paul O’Connell will be working overtime in order to ensure that those kind of sloppy errors are eradicated by the time the team arrive in France for the World Cup.

Had Ireland’s lineout fired, they might well have put an even bigger score on a hapless England side, who have much greater problems.

Ryan won’t be panicking, as the Leinster lock believes small fixes can make a big difference ahead of a huge couple of months.

“I think they are small fixes,” Ryan said.

“We just didn’t get it quite right today. I don’t know if it was a focus or a concentration thing or what it was. They are little things but they are important things, so we will have to fix up on them.

“Their lineout defence was good, they got good air pressure. But the main pressure we came under was just pressure on the ground.

“They were able to get through seams very effectively. We gave them too much access there, so they were able to swim through and either cause us to knock on the ball or we weren’t able to retain possession.

“It’s just some poor drill. Generally the lineout has been a real strength of ours and it’s something we like going to, so it’s a good reminder for us that we need to be fully on it.

“We will have to take some lessons from it today going into next week and the next few weeks.”

Ireland have made a habit of conceding penalties for 'double banking' at the lineout, which essentially means that they are deemed to have blocked access to the opposition by putting themselves in an offside position as the catcher hits the deck.

However, Ryan doesn’t believe it will be an issue going forward, as he pointed to England’s intelligence in the set-piece battle.

“His (referee) take on it was that our back lifter came too far around, so he blocked their access,” he explained.

“My point of view was that they spun us, so they spun the back lifter.

“They did it very effectively, so they presented a picture to him that we were blocking access, when actually they just spun quite well.

“So, that was my take on it. I understand that something like that for the ref happens very quickly and they are looking at a lot of things, so I’m definitely not giving out about the decision. But that was certainly the way I felt at the time. We will have to have a look at it again.”

The lineout woes aside, Ryan was pleased with how his side grew into the game, as he called for another big performance in next weekend’s final warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne.

“A little bit frustrating, obviously we are happy to get the win, but we judge ourselves pretty harshly because we just want to get better and better,” he said.

“I thought the first half was a little bit disappointing, we just didn’t really get into the flow that we wanted to for a number of reasons.

“I thought the second half was better but we are still looking for that full 80-minute performance that we want to get out of this pre-season block.

“A lot of lessons heading into Samoa next week. That will be the ambition, to put in a performance that we can be happy for the full 80 minutes.”

Ryan also hailed Keith Earls' stunning finish to mark his 100th cap, as he added:

“It was kind of almost disbelief when you saw him catch and score the try in the corner, the celebration and all. It was some buzz. The stars were aligned for that moment.

“He is a bit of an inspirational figure in our camp. You could feel the energy and the buzz in the stadium, it was brilliant.”