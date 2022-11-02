Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan set for Springbok inclusion as Andy Farrell names ‘A’ side for All Blacks XV clash

Craig Casey during Ireland rugby squad training at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has showed some of his hand for this weekend, unveiling an Ireland ‘A’ side that contains major pointers as to how he’ll select his team to face South Africa on Saturday.

Craig Casey’s inclusion as captain of the second-string who will face a strong All Blacks XV on Friday night means Jamison Gibson-Park has been cleared to play against the world champions and now it’s about whether he or Conor Murray wears the No 9 shirt.

Similarly, the inclusion of Mike Lowry, Jimmy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale in the back three means that Hugo Keenan will start against the Springboks, with Robert Baloucoune set for the biggest game of his career on the wing and Mack Hansen on the other flank.

Unless Farrell opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench, Stuart McCloskey looks to be in line for the biggest Ireland involvement of his Ireland career off the bench with Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw to start, while Johnny Sexton will captain the side.

Up front, Farrell looks set to continue with the pack that beat New Zealand, with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row backed up by Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are in line to start in the second-row, with Kieran Treadwell backing them up unless Iain Henderson – who trained with the squad this week – makes a shock return.

Ryan Baird is an interesting exclusion from the ‘A’ side and the Leinster blindside could be a surprise addition to the bench if Farrell chooses to match the Springboks’ selection of six forwards.

That’s on the assumption that Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris start, with Jack Conan on the bench.

The ‘A’ side will have its work cut out against a strong All Blacks XV, but there’s plenty of quality for Farrell to call on.

Stockdale’s inclusion sees him return after his latest ankle issue and it’s his first Ireland involvement since July 2021.

Leinster’s Jamie Osborne partners Ulster’s James Hume in midfield, while Casey captains the side as he partners Ciaran Frawley who keeps Jack Crowley on the bench.

Up front, Jeremy Loughman, Dave Heffernan and Tom O’Toole make up the front-row, with Joe McCarthy partnering Gavin Thornbury in the second-row. Cian Prendergast, Nick TImoney and Gavin Coombes make up the back-row.

On the bench, Ross Molony is included having not been in the initial squad. Marty Moore is back after a seven year absence from international rugby.

Ireland 'A' v All Blacks XV (RDS, Friday, 7.45) 15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap 14. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped 13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) uncapped 12. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps 11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps 10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped 9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps Captain 1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped 2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps 3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps 4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped 5. Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped 6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped 7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps 8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Replacements: 16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps 18. Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps 19. Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped 20. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap 21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap 22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped 23. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped