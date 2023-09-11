Jesse Kriel expected to escape sanction as Rassie Erasmus says Eben Etzebeth should be fit to face Ireland

South Africa expect to have talismanic second-row Eben Etzebeth and influential centre Jesse Kriel available to face Ireland on Saturday week.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus told a media conference today that Etzebeth would miss the Boks’ second game against Romania in Bordeaux due to the shoulder injury that forced him off in Sunday’s win over Scotland, but that they hope he’ll be back.

And he said that the world champions do not expect Kriel to be cited after his head-high hit on Jack Dempsey in the early stages of the match, a tackle that was missed by the officials in the ground and left Scotland coach Gregor Townsend frustrated.

The citing commissioner has a 24-hour window in which to take action.

The incident was checked by Television Match Official Ben Whitehouse in game.

So, it looks like he’ll escape any further sanction.

“We are really comfortable; there hasn’t been a citing (and) I’m pretty sure there won’t be a citing,” Erasmus said.

“If it isn’t direct head contact - and it wasn’t, it was tackled on the ball and then he moved up after tackling on the ball. I've seen a few stills where people just (show) after direct contact to the ball.

“If you took it a millisecond or a second or two back, you'll see that he clearly tackled on the ball. So we're very happy with how it was refereed.

“I think Finn Russell's call was much closer. Unfortunately he got injured then, I think that deflected a little bit from the action that he did, but we were happy with the decision that was made.

“Obviously there’s some time to do citings still but I'll be very surprised for the indirect contact - with first contact on the ball - that there will be anything from that.”

The update on Etzebeth was also positive from a South African point of view.

“It's always tough in a game like that - opening game of the World Cup - but I do like the honesty when he said ‘Guys, I’ve got a sore shoulder’. You know, 85-per-cent-ready Eben won’t be able to contain a team like Scotland,” he said.

“At this stage it looks like a seven to ten day injury, like Jean Kleyn was, and like Canan (Moodie) was.

“So there is some time to manage him, but the scans will give us a definite on it. We might find out it’s much more serious, but at this stage it looks like a ten-day injury.

“Today we'll probably have hundred per cent clarity, I believe, on Eben and what’s the extent of that. Then we'll have to make the right call, because we can't have players who's 70 or 80 per cent (who don't) turn to a hundred per cent in the next seven to ten days. We will have to think clearly.”

While head coach Jacque Nienaber was coy on Ireland, Erasmus couldn’t resist applying a bit of pressure on South Africa’s Pool B rivals.

“The Romania match is the most important one next, not just to get the result, but to improve enough to really give the No 1 team in the world (Ireland) a go,” he said.

“If we manage to win that one, then it will be a really interesting last round because I think Scotland have the ability to give Ireland a go. They are used to playing against them in the United Rugby Championship and the Six Nations.

“Ireland will come with a strong team against us, but they’re also playing Tonga this weekend, and it’s going to be nice and exciting. That’s what makes the World Cup so special and exciting at the same time.”

Ireland enjoyed a down day in Tours today and will step up their preparations for Tonga when they train in Tours tomorrow.