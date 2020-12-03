Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw set to return to Ireland line-up for Scotland clash

After six weeks of experimentation, Andy Farrell looks set to pick his strongest available side for Ireland's final game of 2020, versus Scotland on Saturday.

The head coach has delayed his team announcement by 24 hours to give players the best chance of overcoming the injuries they picked up in the win over Georgia.

Captain Johnny Sexton will lead the team if he comes through this morning's training session in Abbotstown, while Robbie Henshaw is also expected to be available for selection.

Ireland are under pressure to deliver a big performance to sign off an underwhelming year after their poor second-half performance against Georgia, and Farrell has a couple of big decisions to make.

Up front, he must choose between the set-piece proficiency of Rob Herring or the all-round game of Ronan Kelleher at hooker alongside Cian Healy and Andrew Porter, while Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne are vying for a second-row slot beside James Ryan.

Caelan Doris is expected to return at No.8, which could see Farrell revert to the back-row that started at Twickenham with CJ Stander, Peter O'Mahony, Will Connors and Josh van der Flier contesting other back-row slots.

Conor Murray is hoping to hold onto the scrum-half position, while Henshaw is likely to join Bundee Aki in midfield. Jacob Stockdale is expected to continue at full-back, while Farrell must choose between Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan for the two wing slots.

Murray said the Scots will scent blood after Ireland's poor showing after half-time last week.

"They're a good side and as you've seen over the last few years, I know we've won the majority of them but they've been really close battles," he said.

"They're always a really difficult side to play against and they've a few new fellas in there, exciting players.

"Look, if they had played against Georgia last week and struggled to put them to the sword we'd be more confident than we usually would be. So, I'm sure they are licking their lips.

"That's the challenge for us, to right the wrongs from last weekend and put it up to the Scots because they've no fear of coming to the Aviva, they always seem to put it up to us and it's a game they always play well in.

"It's definitely a huge challenge for us and like I said, 40 minutes isn't going to dampen our mood this week."