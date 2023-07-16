Johnny Sexton cleared to play in World Cup as EPCR ban covers Ireland’s warm-up games

Johnny Sexton will miss all of Ireland's three Rugby World Cup warm-ups after being found guilty of misconduct by an EPCR disciplinary panel, but his three-week suspension clears him to lead Ireland at the tournament in France this autumn.

Considering the length of the process and the indications coming from the corridors of power late last week, it is likely that the Ireland captain and the senior team management will feel relieved at the decision.

The 37-year-old admitted the charge of misconduct at his hearing on Thursday and the three-man committed adjudged conduct in the aftermath of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle was "confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials".

According to EPCR's statement, Sexton - who missed the final through injury - approached referee Jaco Peyper and his assistants Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley on the pitch and was pointing his finger and shouting at them.

The judgement said Sexton said "something to this effect: 'it’s a disgrace you guys can't get the big decisions right' probably accompanied by expletives 'most likely the f-word'. His conduct was obviously unsportsmanlike and brought the sport of rugby union into disrepute."

Leinster have been fined £7,500, suspended until the end of the 2023/24 EPCR season.

If Leinster commits another act of Misconduct before the end of the 2023/24 EPCR season it must pay that sum in full.

Sexton, Leinster and EPCR can appeal and have until Wednesday July 19 if they wish to do so.