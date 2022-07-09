Johnny Sexton ‘delighted to get over the line’ after famous win over All Blacks in second Test

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, centre, passes the ball during the win over New Zealand in Dunedin. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Johnny Sexton hailed Andy Farrell’s backroom team amid the euphoria of a first Ireland victory over the All-Blacks on New Zealand.

The veteran out-half had a perfect record in the game with two conversions from Andrew Porter tries and three penalties nailed during a famous 23-12 win in Dunedin, before coming off after a slip with six minutes left to be replaced by Joey Carbery.

But the discomfort he seemed to be feeling as he left the pitch was forgotten as he soaked up the atmosphere at full-time.

"We played some great stuff at the start, especially when it was 15 against 15. The game was disrupted after that, but we are delighted to get over the line,” Sexton told Sky Sports..

"No Irish team has ever done this and now it’s all on the line next week.

"We have a fantastic coaching team and they had us well up for the game. We were not at our best last week and the All Blacks obviously punished us, but they put us in a really good place last week and we just had to go out and delivered what they put together for us and we did that.

"Playing against the All Blacks you can never sit back. They have some outstanding players, very well coached. They are the best team in the world for a reason and we are delighted to get the win.

"We have a chance to win a series here and they don’t come along too often. We are looking forward to next week.”

The win tied up the series at one apiece, setting up a mouth-watering final Test next Saturday at the Sky Stadium in Wellington at 8.05am Irish time.