Johnny Sexton ruled out of Argentina clash through injury

Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates after the win over New Zealand

Ireland have been dealt a blow ahead of their final Autumn Nations Series game against Argentina on Sunday, as Johnny Sexton has been ruled out for up to six weeks through injury.

Jack Carty, who was with Ireland on Saturday for the win over the All Blacks, has officially been added to the squad as Sexton's replacement.

The Ireland captain twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand, which the IRFU say will rule Sexton out for between four and six weeks.

That means Sexton is likely to miss the start of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup campaign, with games against Bath and Montpellier to come next month.

Carty earns a deserved recall, as his impressive form with Connacht has been rewarded.

The Athlone man will now hope to feature for the first time under Andy Farrell, although Joey Carbery is expected to start against Argentina this weekend, with Harry Byrne in line to win his second cap off the bench.

Farrell's options are also boosted by the return of Munster No.8 Gavin Coombes, who missed the last two games through illness.