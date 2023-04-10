Josh Cowan leads rampant Ballyclare to Towns’ Cup win over Clogher Valley

Ballyclare retained the Towns’ Cup with an emphatic victory over Clogher Valley at Ravenhill on Monday evening.

Against opponents who no doubt had one eye on their bid to secure All-Ireland status this weekend, the side from the Cloughan ran out 71-14 winners.

Winger Josh Cowan was the hat-trick hero for his side in what was a fifth consecutive trip to the traditional Easter Monday showdown.

It was he who had scored the first try of the day, going over in the corner after good work by Joel McBride.

Luke McIlwrath, Alex Darrah and Aaron Playfair would all cross the whitewash before Cowan got his second.

Mark McKenna had responded for Clogher but James Creighton would bag the last try of the first-half.

A brace for Owen Kirk, scores for Matty Coulter and Peter Gillespie and the completion of Cowan’s hat-trick would round out the scoring.

Earlier in the day, Malone had edged Queen’s in a thrilling women’s Junior Cup Final that took extra-time to separate the sides.

Grainne Murphy’s penalty secured the trophy for the Red Sox after the game had been all square at 17-17 at the end of regulation.