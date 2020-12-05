Keith Earls double helps Ireland to victory over Scotland as Eric O'Sullivan makes international debut at Aviva Stadium

Ireland 31-16 Scotland

Ireland's Keith Earls celebrates scoring his side's first try of the game.

Ireland bounced back from a number of stuttering performances with a commanding 31-16 win over Scotland to end their Autumn Nations Cup campaign on a high.

The result means that Andy Farrell's men finish third in the one-off competition, and end his first year in charge with six wins and three losses from nine games.

It was a special day for Ulster's Eric O'Sullivan, who came on for a late Ireland debut, but also for Keith Earls, as he scored two tries to take sole possession of second position on the list of all-time Ireland try-scorers behind Brian O'Driscoll.

Despite an impressive start, a missed kick from Johnny Sexton allowed Scotland build a 6-0 lead through two Jaco van der Walt kicks. Sexton finally got Ireland off the mark thereafter before the Scottish debutant restored his side's six-point advantage.

The key moment of the half came shortly before the half-time whistle, when Robbie Henshaw did brilliantly to knock back Johnny Sexton's kick near the Scotland line, and Keith Earls pounced on the loose ball to score.

Ireland's intensity and execution improved drastically after the break, with Cian Healy burrowing over from close range for another try before nice hands from Peter O'Mahony put Earls over in the left corner for his second score.

Poor defence from Rob Herring allowed Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe reduce the gap midway through the half before Johnny Sexton left the field with what looked like a hamstring injury. The Ireland captain will be a doubt for Leinster's opening Champions Cup clash away to Montpellier next Saturday evening.

Two Ross Byrne penalties helped Ireland to the finish line, and Andy Farrell will be pleased with a much-improved display at the Aviva Stadium.

Here's the game as it happened: