Keith Earls marks 100th cap with a try as Ireland dominate hapless England

Ireland 29 England 10

The enduring image of this day will be Keith Earls leaping with the dexterity of a much younger man to hurdle past a trio of England defenders and score a try that was greeted with a roar that almost shattered the glass roof of the Aviva Stadium.

What a way to mark winning your 100th cap and to remind your head coach of what you can do and, at the end of a relatively pedestrian afternoon, it gave an air of celebration as Andy Farrell takes his team to France where they face Samoa in Bayonne next week.

Even on a day when they made a myriad of mistakes, they utterly outclassed a sorry England side who now face another disciplinary headache after Billy Vunipola’s high shot on Andrew Porter saw him join Owen Farrell in the dock.

The captain joined his Ireland compatriot Johnny Sexton in watching from the stands ahead of his next hearing on Tuesday and this was a grim spectacle for him to endure.

All five Irish tries were scored by backs who must be cursing the forwards who botched a number of lineouts.

With more ball, Mack Hansen and James Lowe could have run riot.

But this isn’t the time for cutting loose. The clash against South Africa is five weeks away and Farrell and his squad travel to France tomorrow knowing they can get much, much better.

With 12 players making their first appearance of the season, it was distinctly pre-season in patches but Ireland had the attacking quality to remind everybody of what they’re capable of even if it came in flurries rather than sustained excellence.

The two tries they scored before half-time were sublimely constructed and utterly beyond anything Steve Borthwick’s England could produce.

The visitors led through a George Ford penalty after five minutes, but wouldn’t score for an hour as their inept attack barely troubled the home defence and their aerial bombardment caused them little hassle either.

It was a frustrating day for Paul O’Connell, who will be keen to stamp out the repeat offences for lifter obstruction that has been a feature all year and limited the damage to England, who competed well at the lineout.

They were powerless, however, when Ireland slipped into their attack shape and got wingers Lowe and Hansen involved.

Ford and Ben Youngs targeted Hansen, but the Connacht winger dealt with everything that came his way and gave more back in return.

The first try came from two wide passes that unleashed Lowe, who took a couple of white jerseys out, before slick hands from Josh van der Flier released Peter O’Mahony who galloped through, held his nerve and sent Bundee Aki over.

Ross Byrne converted, but Ireland ran aground a little after that when Cian Prendergast was stripped from the restart but the number eight made up for it with a breakdown penalty under his own posts.

Ireland had chances, but their sloppy lineout work and poor handling cost them more points and it should have been a one-point game when Ford shanked the kind of kick he’d normally nail in his sleep.

It was that kind of evening, summed up by a rare Hugo Keenan miskick, but Ireland retained the capacity to rise above it and demonstrated that just before half time.

Some lovely forward interplay contracted England, Lowe moved it wide to O’Mahony who sucked in some players and with England narrowing again, Byrne pulled it back to Hansen and he delivered a beauty of a cross-kick for Garry Ringrose to score.

Byrne pulled the conversion wide and Ireland led 12-3 at the break.

Even with Dan Sheehan gone off with what looked like a minor leg injury, the lineout woes continued and another trip to the ‘22 came and went with no reward as Rob Herring’s throw went crooked.

After 52 minutes, England went the same way they’d gone against Wales a week before as Billy Vunipola went high and made forceful contact with Andrew Porter’s head. He was sent to the sin bin and it would later be upgraded to a red.

With the No 8 off the field, Ireland went for the jugular and, with Byrne pulling the strings brilliantly, they worked the numbers well for Lowe to saunter over.

On came Earls to a rousing ovation and Ireland stepped things up as Hansen received a beauty of a Byrne pass to score in the other corner.

Kyle Sinckler pulled one back for the visitors, but the best was left for last as Earls took a brilliant Aki pass and marked his big day with a moment he’ll never forget.

Scorers: Ireland: B Aki, G Ringrose, J Lowe, M Hansen, K Earls try each; R Byrne con, J Crowley con; England: G Ford pen.

IRELAND – H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki (J Crowley 59-69 HIA), J Lowe (K Earls 59 HIA); R Byrne (Crowley 69), J Gibson-Park (C Murray 67); A Porter (J Loughman 73), D Sheehan (R Herring 38), T Furlong (F Bealham 57); T Beirne, J Ryan (capt) (C Doris 70); P O’Mahony (J McCarthy 53), C Prendergast, J van der Flier.

ENGLAND – F Steward; A Watson (M Smith 70), J Marchant, M Tuilagi (O Lawrence 61), E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs (D Care 54); E Genge (J Marler 54), J George (T Dan 66), W Stuart (K Sinckler 45); M Itoje, D Ribbans (O Chessum 51); C Lawes (J Willis 76), B Vunipola, B Earl.

Referee: P Williams (New Zealand)