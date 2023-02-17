Last gasp John Cooney penalty earns a bonus point for Ulster as Glasgow claim victory

Glasgow 17 Ulster 11

Ulster remain ahead of Glasgow in the URC table but only by the slenderest of margins after John Cooney’s last-gasp penalty earned a losing bonus point from another disappointing trip to Scotstoun.

Far from the northern province’s favourite away venue, they had led this one at the turn but would not score from the last kick of the first-half until the last kick of the game.

In between, Glasgow would grab two maul tries, having already opened the scoring through the same method, to seize control of this key game in the league standings.

The Scottish side now sit just one point off Ulster in third and they’ll feel real momentum building after they made it ten games unbeaten. Utilising a superior bench contribution and increasingly dominant set-piece, the Warriors finished strongly having started well too in what had the look of a statement victory.

There were almost five minutes gone when Ulster had their hands on the ball for anything more than a fleeting moment. Having lost the battle for possession off the kick-off, they spent phase after phase defending their own line and keeping one clearing kick infield ensured there was only the briefest of respite.

Their defence, much improved before the Six Nations break after some tough moments early in the season, would hold firm through the opening onslaught. Ulster would give away one penalty during the opening but the keeping of their discipline throughout the passage was impressive too.

Glasgow in contrast were drawing the attention of referee Craig Evans with more regularity but would initially go unpunished thanks to one line-out miscue, the bounce of Billy Burns’ cross-field kick evading Jacob Stockdale and a maul that was shepherded into touch.

As the game wore on, and knowing Ulster’s reliance on their maul as the starting-point for scoring plays, the visitor’s line-out will have been of increasing concern to Dan McFarland as another went astray.

After Ethan McIlroy made a mess of a somewhat aimless kick into the Ulster back-field, and Stewart Moore was pinged for going his feet, Glasgow would make the most of their own maul opportunity with Sione Vailanu emerging from the mass of bodies with the ball in his hand and a smile on his face.

Ulster looked to respond in kind almost immediately but were called for obstruction five metres out. Eschewing the maul for a tap-and-go when Glasgow were next caught infringing in the shadow of their own posts, this time Ulster were held up with the particularly prominent Scott Cummings getting underneath the charge of Alan O’Connor.

Glasgow’s discipline ensured that they kept giving Ulster the opportunities though and the visitors would finally get off the mark just shy of the half hour mark when Harry Sheridan crashed over for his first ever Ulster try.

Nathan Doak’s conversion in testing conditions was pushed across the posts to keep the scores level at 5-5.

Glasgow looked to strike before the turn but O’Connor got up to spoil their line-out and, after yet another penalty concession from the hosts, Doak sent Ulster to the sheds with a three-point lead as he punished a high tackle with a well struck effort from the tee.

The hosts started the second-half on the front foot just as they had done in the first and looked set to snatch a lead only for a Jordi Murphy turnover of old to stop them in their tracks.

Scottish international Rory Sutherland was the first of Ulster’s reinforcements to be called upon, replacing the night’s centurion Eric O’Sullivan, but in virtually his first involvement his side’s scrum was penalised.

Now with John Cooney at nine, in front of the watching Gregor Townsend who could yet give him a Scotland call next week, Ulster were repelled from five metres out once again and, in this low-scoring affair, chances were now at much more of a premium. Ulster would not get so near the line again.

Another scrum penalty against them gave Glasgow the platform to take the lead through their second score of the night with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Turning down the straight-forward three to go for the corner, Glasgow’s maul was again well executed as Jack Dempsey crossed the whitewash.

With the Glasgow scrum now well on top, their stronger bench was really starting to tell. It was Ulster’s discipline deserting them now and, as such, there was little platform to mount a late comeback. Indeed, if any side looked more likely to score again it was Glasgow and so it proved.

After Sutherland was penalised, Glasgow went for the corner again and for a third time on the night, Franco Smith’s men got the maul try. On this occasion it was Scottish international Fraser Brown who provided the finishing touch.

Duncan Weir’s successful conversion left Ulster out of even losing bonus point territory and the sight of their pack getting pushed off their own ball appeared set to send them home with nothing.

But after the TMO called down for an accidental offside Ulster were given one last chance and, when Glasgow infringed at the maul, Cooney gladly snatched the opportunity to at least earn his side the consolation.

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay, Cole Forbes, Stafford McDowall (CAPT), Sam Johnson, Ollie Smith, Tom Jordan, Jamie Dobie; Nathan McBeth, Johnny Matthews, Lucio Sordoni, Lewis Bean, Scott Cummings, Thomas Gordon, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey Replacements: Fraser Brown (for Matthews, 56), Jamie Bhatti (for McBeth, 56), Simon Berghan (for Sordoni, 56), JP du Preez (for Cumming, 56), Alex Samuel, Euan Ferrie (for Vailanu, 77) , Ali Price (for Dobie, 56), Duncan Weir (for Jordan, 68).

Not used: Alex Samuel. Ulster: Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Kieran Treadwell, Harry Sheridan, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney Replacements: John Andrew (for Stewart, 61), Rory Sutherland (for O'Sullivan, 46), Andy Warwick (for Toomaga-Allen, 68), Cormac Izuchukwu (for O'Connor, 68), Greg Jones (for Timoney, 56), John Cooney (for Doak, 50), Luke Marshall (for Hume, 76), Craig Gilroy (for Moxham, 56)

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Player of the Match: Jack Dempsey (GLA)

Jonathan Bradley

Rugby Correspondent,

Belfast Telegraph

