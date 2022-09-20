Late controversy in All Blacks’ defeat of Wallabies distracted from the dangers of Darcy Swain’s challenge on Quinn Tupaea

Darcy Swain of the Wallabies leaves the field after receiving a yellow card during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between the Australia Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks

When Mathieu Raynal whistled Australia’s Bernard Foley for time-wasting in the Bledisloe on Thursday, he’ll have known it was a decision that would dominate the post-match discourse.

Giving the All Blacks a second chance at avoiding another defeat, one that the beleaguered Ian Foster’s side duly seized upon to win the game, was always going to be viewed as the contest’s key moment.

The incident has led to calls for consistency in the application of laws but, in truth, it was an earlier decision that required more of a discussion in the aftermath.

Darcy Swain was given a yellow card in the game for a dangerous clean-out that saw Kiwi centre Quinn Tupaea taken off the pitch with a serious knee injury.

While Tupaea’s season is over as he prepares for three months on the sidelines with an MCL problem, Swain was back after just 10 minutes in the bin.

This is not to pile on the Wallaby who has attracted plenty of criticism both online and in the media since, but to recognise that this is another situation where the punishment is far from befitting of the crime.

Read more Former England Under-20 international Jordan James called into Wales squad

Speaking ahead of the rematch, Beauden Barrett described his team-mate as like a ‘sitting duck’, calling Swain’s tackle a ‘free shot’. Aaron Smith echoed similar sentiments, saying “injuries happen in rugby but some can be controlled”.

And that is the crux of the issue. Rugby is dangerous enough as is without such leniency shown to obvious acts of foul play.

The importance of the breakdown in any contest is evident and, as such, the jackal and those who can best execute it is a valuable commodity.

To plant the legs and bend at the hips, though, puts the body in a decidedly vulnerable position, especially when the full force of an opponent is trying to evacuate you from the area.

When played to the letter of the law, there is still substantial risk involved but to allow the attacking team to fly in from the side and into an opponent’s knee is to invite disaster.

Rugby has, rightly of course, devoted plenty of thought to tackling the concussion crisis but dangerous clear-outs are another scourge on the game that need to be policed out of the sport.