Leinster 21-17 Ulster ratings: Plenty of positive performances despite Dublin defeat

Stuart McCloskey, who impressed for Ulster, tries to escape the clutches of Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier (INPHO/Bryan Keane)

It was a tough night for Ulster as they lost their fourth game in succession with a 21-17 defeat to interprovincial rivals Leinster at the RDS Arena.

However, it was a brave and battling performance from the men in white down in Dublin as they looked much improved from the side that were beaten by Munster last week.

Michael Sadlier looks at who impressed individually...

Starting XV

Jacob Stockdale - 7

Made a marvellous take and pass for Baloucoune’s score and did so much quality work in defence as well as some strong running. Didn’t return after half-time.

Robert Baloucoune - 6

Scored at a key moment and was then badly smashed by Henshaw and never quite seemed the same after that though still gave it his all.

James Hume - 6

Helped McCloskey in one huge hit on Henshaw and then surged through a gap which nearly led to a score. The second half was mostly about defence.

Stuart McCloskey - 7

Won a turnover with his first touch and that set the tone. Threw a wonderful pass in the lead-up to Baloucoune’s score and was hugely physical throughout.

Craig Gilroy - 4

A rare selection these days and there was little enough to do in the opening 40 minutes and almost nothing at all until his 79th minute try.

Billy Burns - 5

The charge down from his opposite number was ugly and costly. His break nearly saw him go all the way but just didn’t put his stamp on the contest.

David Shanahan - 7

First start of the season and looked so hungry. Came close to scoring and those running lines were good. His box-kicking wasn’t great though but still a strong effort.

Eric O’Sullivan - 6

Knocked on when Ulster were pressing and took some punishment when carrying but was ever-eager and did well in the contest against Furlong.

Rob Herring - 6

The lineouts were a bit scruffy – but so were Leinster’s – and really brought some vital physicality which was needed. Looked tired when beaten for Conan’s crucial try.

Marty Moore - 6

Some of his trademark support plays were on display against his former employers. Smashed O’Loughlin in one tackle and scrummed well too against Healy.

Sam Carter - 4

Also helped set the tone with an opening turnover but there were some soft tackles and a few errors in contact. Looked to be tiring when brought off.

Iain Henderson - 7

Was rightly furious after his first half captain’s challenge after Henshaw wasn’t shown a card. Rampaged up the field late on and enjoyed his contest with Ryan.

Matty Rea - 6

Really put it up to Leinster and snaffled the ball for Baloucoune’s score. He was really strong when Ulster were in the ascendant. An encouraging outing.

Sean Reidy - 7

Some quality carrying and brought so much industry as Ulster created chance after chance. Tireless and, as usual, emptied the tank for his team-mates.

Nick Timoney - 7

Really took it to his home province. His strength in contact caused problems for those in blue just about every time he had the ball. Another big effort.

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Herring, 63 mins) - 6

Callum Reid (for O’Sullivan, 63 mins) - 5

Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 63 mins) - 4

Alan O’Connor (for Carter, 51 mins) - 6

Greg Jones (for Reidy, 71 mins) - 4

Nathan Doak (for Shanahan, 63 mins) - 6

Ian Madigan (for Burns, 63 mins) - 5

Rob Lyttle (for Stockdale, 40 mins) - 7