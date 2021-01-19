Leinster coach predicts Munster will change tact and offer more than a 'box-kick-fest' this time

McBryde anticipates that Munster will have learned lessons

Darkness fell over Thomond Park in the wake of Leinster's Guinness PRO14 semi-final win last September. Almost all of the shade was provided by Leinster's coaching staff.

It is unusual for the victors to lambast their vanquished opposition, but Leo Cullen had no hesitation in putting the boot in when he repeatedly spoke about Munster's tactics, saying: "All they wanted to do was box-kick". A few days later, Felipe Contepomi followed up with a swift kick as he warned his side not to get dragged into "contestable box-kick-fests" in future.

Four months on, the two teams are at full-strength once again as Leinster head down the M7 and, while he wasn't going to explicitly double-down on the criticism of Johann van Graan's tactics, scrum coach Robin McBryde asserted his belief that the home team would have to produce more if they are going to secure a first win in this fixture since December 2018.

"They didn't win that semi-final so they probably will change a little bit I imagine," the former Wales international said.

McBryde should be preparing his team for Montpellier but, because of the temporary suspension of rounds three and four of the Heineken Champions Cup he, the rest of the coaching team and the squad are having to think on their feet.

They're just happy to have such a big fixture to prepare for amidst the growing uncertainty over the rugby season.

"It's good to have that variation in your game, isn't it, just to keep the opposition guessing," he said of the tactical battle.

"We're going to have to be at our best. We have to be wary a little bit more of the threats that they pose.

"We'd be very naive to think they're going to come with the exact same gameplan.

"It's a game that both sides are looking forward to, both teams were gearing up for Europe and had put themselves in a great position to go for it for the next two weekends and then get a weekend off.

"So it's all to play for. As far as I know, there are no restrictions on international players being selected, so it would be great to see both sides going hammer and tongs at it the week before the national squad is being announced as well.

"So there's going to be a lot of interest surrounding the game and I think it's great."

The country may be in the tightest levels of lockdown restrictions, but McBryde reckons it is the right decision to press on with the rugby season.

"I think it's important to give the supporters something to look forward to in a week, without putting lives at risk etc.," he said.

"Everyone understands the serious nature of what's happening out there, but if we in any way, shape or form can give our supporters something to look forward to at the end of the week - or rugby supporters in general - I think we should do so, and I think this week in particular is definitely going to be one to watch from an Irish perspective."

Despite the disruption that has hit the camp in recent weeks, McBryde believes Leinster are in good shape.

"I think the competitive nature of the squad is great, it's in a healthy place," the former Wales coach said.

"During the Autumn Nations Cup, the boys who were left behind, they really got through a lot of work, and when the Irish boys came back they had to learn a little bit and work a bit hard to make up the ground the way we wanted to play in Leinster.

"So the competitive nature of the squad is great and there are a lot of disappointed faces when selection is announced, you can see it really hurts.

"Everybody realises how fortunate they are still to be playing, and even more so because I know there was an 'A' game last week, but they're few and far between, there are no club games, so when you're given that opportunity you have to make the most of it."

The timing of the game will feed into the sense that it will serve as a final trial for Andy Farrell, who will pick his Six Nations squad on Sunday or Monday, and McBryde believes in-form Rhys Ruddock is one who can impress the coaches.

"He would be an asset to any country the way he is playing at the moment," he said.

"(He brings) accuracy. Solidity around him. He is a great voice as well.

"He is very often the captain, he has a good understanding of the game and he is pretty effective on both sides of the ball, both as an attacker and as a defender."