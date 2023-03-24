Leinster fear injury could rule Johnny Sexton out for three months

Ulster will not have to face Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup next week.

Leinster are bracing themselves for the prospect of being without skipper Sexton for at least the next few weeks after the Ireland star was sent to see a specialist to ascertain the extent of the groin injury he suffered against England last Saturday.

The 37-year-old was forced off with nine minutes remaining after trying to prevent Jamie George’s maul try in the Grand Slam win at the Aviva Stadium and is now facing the very real prospect that he won’t play for the province again.

Sexton said he hopes to be back in a number of weeks, but behind the scenes there are fears that he could be sidelined for up to three months.

Leinster face the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship tonight before taking on Ulster next weekend.

Win that, and they take on the winners of Leicester Tigers v Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium on Good Friday.

After that, there’s a two week tour of South Africa before the Champions Cup semi-final takes place on the weekend of April 28, with the URC knockouts beginning the following week and the Dublin final on May 20.

After winning the Grand Slam in his final Six Nations campaign with Ireland, Sexton was hoping to finish up his Leinster career with a fifth Champions Cup and a seventh URC title.

Now, he faces an anxious race to be fit enough to play a part.

“I don’t know is the answer,” coach Leo Cullen said when asked about Sexton’s return. “I am not expecting anything. I am hopeful but I am not sure. He is going to see a specialist.”