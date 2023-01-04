Leinster set to avoid any fine for playing ‘Up the Ra’ song at the RDS

Leinster look set to escape any formal sanction for playing the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony after their win over Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Although it is expected the province will be asked to explain how the song, which features the lyric ‘Up the ’Ra’, was played over the PA system at the RDS, they are not expected to be fined by the United Rugby Championship.

The province apologised in the aftermath of the game and the incident has caused reputational damage, generating headlines beyond Ireland in recent days.

Leinster will be hoping to draw a line under the incident as they deal with the confirmation that Johnny Sexton has undergone surgery on the suspected fractured cheekbone he suffered in the same game.

The Ireland captain now looks set to miss the opening Six Nations clash against Wales at least, while he is almost certain to sit out Leinster’s remaining Champions Cup pool matches against Gloucester and La Rochelle.

Sexton won’t be cited for his part in the incident that saw him come off the worse of a high tackle on Connacht’s Jarrad Butler, while it is still unclear if he suffered a concussion in the incident.

“He has had a procedure, I can’t tell you what that procedure was but he has had it on his cheekbone,” forwards coach Robin McBryde said.

“I don’t know when he will be back fit or anything but it’s done and it’s over to the medical team now to try to put a timescale on it.”

Leinster hope to welcome Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors back from injury this week, while Munster say RG Snyman’s return won’t happen this month despite him stepping up his rehabilitation.

“Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” Leinster said in a statement posted on their website.

Ireland, the No.1 ranked team in the world, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on February 4.

Andy Farrell’s side then have a potential title-defining appointment with France in Dublin seven days later.

Sexton, who has won 109 caps, missed two of Ireland’s three Autumn Nations Series Tests this season because of injury.