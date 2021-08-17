Lions legend Willie John McBride joins calls for rugby to be made safer

Rugby legend Willie John McBride has added his name to fresh calls for urgent reform of the game.

The former Ireland and British and Irish Lions skipper has joined up with fellow Lions from his playing days Sir Ian McGeechan — who also coached the Lions — and Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John and John Taylor to demand action from rugby’s governing body.

The five former greats have all branded the modern game as “unnecessarily dangerous” and have signed a letter urging World Rugby to help tackle the issue by putting an end to substitutions except in the case of injury.

They also state that it would be “grossly negligent” for the game to simply do nothing on this issue.

McBride, ex-Scotland international McGeechan, and the Wales trio of Edwards, John and Taylor have also alluded to more recent players’ views with retired England skipper Dylan Hartley describing his generation of players as “crash test dummies” while also airing ex-Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton’s fear that a professional player may die on live television unless the issue of making the game safer is dealt with.

Their argument is that the game will be made safer by abolishing the ability to use all eight substitutes and, instead, only permit four from this total to enter the field of play and then purely due to injury.

This, they argue, takes out the tactic of having a large number of impact players bringing fresh physicality into a game when significant numbers of those still on the field are tiring and therefore more vulnerable to damage.

The legends also maintain that having fewer substitutes coming on to influence a match would also significantly reduce the number of big collisions as both teams would no longer have fresh bodies being introduced in the later stages.

Their argument also goes that with more players having to go the full 80 minutes – with substitutes introduced only for injured players – then the spin-off would likely see the size of players reduce as aerobic fitness would be of primary importance rather than power and strength.

By implication the game could also become more open as well-organised defences could hardly be bolstered by eight fresh bodies coming on board to plug gaps as well as deliver the inevitable huge hits.

The sterile nature of play seen in the recent Lions series with South Africa will also doubtless have contributed to McBride et al calling for a new approach and negating the influence of the Springboks’ so-called ‘bomb squad’ awaiting involvement from the bench.

An open letter addressed to World Rugby’s head Sir Bill Beaumont – himself a former Lions captain – outlines the five legends’ idea to alter the way the game is currently managed.

The letter has also been signed by Professor John Fairclough, consultant surgeon and former chairman of the Welsh Rugby Union’s medical committee.

It states: “In our opinion, professional rugby union has become unnecessarily dangerous.

“For fear of losing their livelihood, current players dare not speak out. It would be grossly negligent to allow the status quo to continue,

“Rugby union was conceived as a 15-a-side game for 30 players.

“More than half the team can be changed and some players are not expected to last 80 minutes and train accordingly, prioritising power over aerobic capacity.

“The simple change we advocate is to allow eight subs on the bench if you must but limit the number that can be used to four and then only in the case of injury.

“This will make the game safer, a view supported by leading players and eminent members of the medical profession.”

In response, World Rugby said: “World Rugby is acting in line with the latest science, research and data to make the sport as safe and accessible to all – at all levels and for men and women.

“Central to this approach is a comprehensive review of the impact of substitutes in the elite game being undertaken across more than 2,000 matches by the University of Bath.

“This study is at preliminary review stage.”