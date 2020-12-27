Madigan kicks Ulster to second half comeback at Connacht to end five-year wait for away interpro joy

Ian Madigan had an excellent night with the boot, kicking 22 points in Ulster's win over Connacht (INPHO/Dan Sheridan)

Storm Bella may have largely passed through but the conditions were still pretty horrible at the Sportsground never mind the fact that Ulster’s own Storm Marcell which continued to blow its way around them.

Still, the visitors showed real grit to overcame the conditions, and maybe how they felt about Coetzee’s departure going public, to gather themselves from a grim first half to take control of what remained and rack up their ninth straight PRO14 victory and a first win in Galway since 2015.

In fact, this was Ulster’s first away interpro away win since that festive derby of five years ago which was some going with a phalanx of front-liners not involved.

They stuck at it when it looked like a third straight loss was staring them in the face to stretch their lead in Conference A over Leinster and central to digging this result out was Ian Madigan who kicked six penalties and two conversions — only missing with the one shot — on an extraordinarily tricky night for kicking.

That and the work-rate of the pack carved this hugely valuable four points out for Ulster with second half scores from Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney setting them on their way in the mud and swirling wind and rain at the Sportsground

This was championship rugby, digging out another result and stopping the rot from their two European losses with big games from Greg Jones, Murphy, Timoney, Kieran Treadwell and Alby Mathewson bringing them this deserved outcome.

A first-minute carry from Murphy saw Tom Daly not roll away and skipper Alan O’Connor called up Madigan to strike from long range and he hit the target.

Murphy’s best Coetzee impression then produced another penalty and from 42 metres, Madigan did it again after putting the visitors 6-0 up after 10 minutes.

Connacht then put the screw on Ulster up front. They opted for two scrums as Ulster props Tom O’Toole and Kyle McCall struggled. At the third scrum, McCall was shown yellow by referee Sean Gallagher.

After scrum number four — Andy Warwick now on and Ethan McIlroy withdrawn — Connacht moved right and Carty reached for the line through Timoney and Warwick’s attempted tackle.

Carty also added a superb touchline conversion and Connacht now had the lead after 21 minutes.

Fourteen-man Ulster then secured a penalty and Madigan again bisected the posts to put Dan McFarland’s side back in the lead after 24 minutes.

Three minutes later, though, Connacht moved the ball at pace both left and right with Daly giving John Porch the space on the absent McIlroy’s wing which, once more, Carty excellently converted.

With Ulster back at full strength — they had lost the 10 minutes 14-3 — the absorbed the pressure for what remained of the half to quite fortunately only trail 14-9.

Ulster badly needed a good start as the wind picked up in Galway, now seemingly behind them, and did so.

Alby Mathewson spun clear with Murphy following up to drive over. Madigan converted and Ulster were ahead again.

Now on the front-foot, Ulster struck again five minutes later when an inside pass from Alan O’Connor released Greg Jones who fed Timoney and the number eight smashed through Porch.

Ulster stretched it to 23-14 after Madigan’s second conversion, but just on the hour the home side scored their third try through Daly. Carty, though, miscued the extras.

Ulster punished his miss six minutes later when Madigan, again from range, put it through the sticks though he was unable to add three more — his first miss — with nine minutes left from the right hand side of the field.

Two minutes later he had another shot after subs Matty Rea and Matt Faddes won a jackal penalty and this time it was true to put Ulster 10 ahead with just five minutes to play.

Rea then did it again on 77 minutes, leaving Madigan to slot penalty number six just before the clock went red.

