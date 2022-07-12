Maori All Blacks 24 Ireland 30 ratings: Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney put their hands up in midweek Test

Ireland lock Kieran Treadwell is tackled during their match against the Maori All Blacks at Sky Stadium in Wellington (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Ireland picked up the second win of their tour to New Zealand as they gained revenge on the Maori All Blacks with a 30-24 win at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The Ulster pair of Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney had excellent games in the pack, while centre Stuart McCloskey also impressed after his late call-up.

Who else played well? Adam McKendry hands out the ratings...

Starting XV

Mike Lowry - 6

Showed little glimpses here and there but never got on the ball as much as he, or Ireland, would have wanted. Did come up with a few brave hits in defence, though.

Jordan Larmour - 7

Looked dangerous with ball in hand once he got into space and took his two tries very well, although his early tackle on Connor Garden-Bachop threatened to swing the momentum away from Ireland

Keith Earls - 6

Outstanding read of the game to set Larmour over for his first try but was clearly targeted in defence by the Maoris and he was guilty of slipping off a few tackles at key moments

Stuart McCloskey - 8

Began to grow into the game after being used sparingly in the first half and his physicality had the Maoris on the back foot - his pass for Larmour's second try was just sublime

Jimmy O'Brien - 6

Will likely end up on the highlight reel with an eye-catching sliding take from a box kick but this was a game that largely passed him by offensively, though he was solid in defence

Ciaran Frawley - 7

His excellent night from the tee was what kept Ireland out of reach for the majority of the game but that's not to overlook what was a solid all-round performance with ball in hand, too

Craig Casey - 7

Kept the Maori defence honest by alternating the pace with some quick snipes as well providing reliable service, and had a particularly good night with the box kick in very difficult conditions

Jeremy Loughman - 8

This was the kind of performance that Ireland were looking for from one of their props, was strong at the set-piece and provided some deft touches in the loose as part of the forward link play

Niall Scannell - 7

Had some lineout malfunctions which will be a frustration, but more than made up for them with a fine performance in the loose that saw him as one of the busier forwards on the pitch

Tom O'Toole - 7

Another long stint for the tighthead, he tackled everything that moved, as has been his strength throughout the season, and was a big part of the strong set piece that formed the backbone of Ireland's victory

Joe McCarthy - 6

Got on the wrong side of the referee on several occasions in the first half and seemed a little too eager to impress; settled in the second half, though, and was solid defensively when called upon

Kieran Treadwell - 8

His stock has only risen on this tour and this was another excellent performance from the Ulster lock, who led the way physically and even added a couple of lineout steals to his resume

Cian Prendergast - 7

After an ill-disciplined first game against the Maoris, this was significantly better from the Connacht man, who was a thorn in the hosts' side throughout the game, was maybe a tad harsh to be sin binned

Nick Timoney - 8

Seemed to be galvanised by his first half try and had a barnstorming second half both with ball in hand and at the breakdown, which allowed his team-mates to thrive around him, particularly Coombes

Gavin Coombes - 9

Continues to show his potential in this Irish back row as he bullied the Maoris into submission as part of an excellent back row display in Wellington, his try was a well-deserved individual reward

Replacements

Ed Byrne (for Loughman, 62 mins) - 6

Acquitted himself well, had a couple of nice touches

Michael Bent (for O'Toole, 76 mins) - 6

An unexpected appearance, wasn't on long

Ryan Baird (for Treadwell, 57 mins) - 7

An athletic performance from the bench, added some energy

Joey Carbery (for Lowry, 63-73 mins) - 6

Only on during Lowry's HIA, wasn't able to do much

Subs not used: Rob Herring, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Mack Hansen

MAORI ALL BLACKS: Josh Moorby (Ruben Love 56); Shaun Stevenson, Bailyn Sullivan, Alex Nankivell (Billy Proctor 62), Connor Garden-Bachop; Josh Ioane, TJ Perenara (Brad Weber 50); Ollie Norris (Tamaiti Williams 56), Kurt Eklund (Leni Apisai 62), Tyrel Lomax (Marcel Renata 56); Mana'aki Selby-Rickit (TJ Howden 62), Isaia Walker-Leawere; Reed Prinsep, Billy Harmon (Caleb Delany 15), Cullen Grace.