Marshall set for first Ulster start in nine months as McFarland rotates heavily for visit of Glasgow

Centre Luke Marshall is set to make his first Ulster start since February and Marcell Coetzee returns from injury for the province's clash with Glasgow Warriors on Monday night (8.15pm).

Marshall, who made his return from a hip injury last week away to Cardiff Blues, will don the No.13 jersey at Kingspan Stadium for the first time since Cheetahs came to Belfast on February 22.

Meanwhile, Coetzee is recalled after missing last week's game at Rodney Parade with a knock, with head coach Dan McFarland making eight changes to the side that defeated the Blues.

Ulster will have to deal without Ireland duo Billy Burns and Stuart McCloskey, who have both been called down to Carton House to link up with the national squad ahead of their game against Wales on Friday.

In Burns' absence, second row Sam Carter captains the side, while former Ireland international Ian Madigan steps in at fly-half alongside scrum-half John Cooney.

Stewart Moore shifts back to inside centre to partner Marshall in a new-look combination, while Matt Faddes is recalled in the back three alongside Michael Lowry and Craig Gilroy.

Tighthead prop Marty Moore is the only survivor in the front row as Jack McGrath and John Andrew rotate in, while Carter comes into the starting line-up alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

The back row sees Matty Rea hold onto his starting jersey at blindside flanker with Sean Reidy and Coetzee completing the run-on team at openside and No.8 respectively.

On the bench, prop Eric O'Sullivan is in line to make his 50th appearances for Ulster if called upon, with Adam McBurney and Gareth Milasinovich providing front row support. Alan O'Connor and Marcus Rea are the other forward replacements.

In the backs, David Shanahan and Bill Johnston cover the half-backs, while there is a reward for a strong cameo against Cardiff for Academy winger Ethan McIlroy, who is retained on the bench.

For the Warriors, none of their Scottish internationals are released for the game at Kingspan Stadium, although they do have Rob Harley and Ratu Tagive available having been involved in the Six Nations squad.

In all, head coach Danny Wilson has made nine changes to the team that were defeated by Leinster last week, including a first start for summer signing Enrique Pieretto, and has opted for a six/two split on the bench.

ULSTER

15. Michael Lowry; 14. Craig Gilroy, 13. Luke Marshall, 12. Stewart Moore, 11. Matt Faddes; 10. Ian Madigan, 9. John Cooney; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. John Andrew, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Kieran Treadwell, 5. Sam Carter (captain); 6. Matty Rea, 7. Sean Reidy, 8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16. Adam McBurney, 17. Eric O'Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Alan O'Connor, 20. Marcus Rea, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Bill Johnston, 23. Ethan McIlroy.

GLASGOW WARRIORS

15. Glenn Bryce; 14. Ratu Tagive, 13. Robbie Fergusson, 12. Stafford McDowall, 11. Niko Matawalu; 10. Peter Horne, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Aki Seiuli, 2. Grant Stewart, 3. Enrique Pieretto; 4. Rob Harley, 5. Kiran McDonald; 6. Ryan Wilson (captain), 7. Tom Gordon, 8. TJ Ioane.

Replacements: 16. Johnny Matthews, 17. Alex Allan, 18. D'arcy Rae, 19. Lewis Bean, 20. Hamish Bain, 21. Fotu Lokotui, 22. Sean Kennedy, 23. Brandon Thomson.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)