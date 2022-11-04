Marty Moore offers Andy Farrell a reminder of his ability as Ireland ‘A’ are outclassed by All Blacks XV

International

On a night to forget for Ireland’s second string, there was at least a moment to remember for the returning Marty Moore.

Andy Farrell, coaching this side last night before taking the seniors into today’s game with South Africa, will have known how tall an order this was when seeking the fixture to supplement the usual November slate and the visitors, led by the sublime Damian McKenzie’s virtuoso showing, were certainly a cut above in a 47-19 victory.

Their seven tries were just reward for a fine night’s work with those in green looking to put their hand up for further involvement this month struggling to gain any foothold in the contest.

Moore, in what was his first time in green since 2015, did at least make the most of his cameo. A rare try arrived shortly after his introduction in place of Ulster team-mate Tom O’Toole with half an hour remaining and some powerful carries followed thereafter.

For others in this scratch side, it was tough to catch the eye. Beaten up front and outmuscled in the collisions, Ireland’s pack were bested to the degree that it was difficult for those behind them to get into their stride.

Jacob Stockdale, in his first game since an ankle injury against Leinster in September, had a few bursts but was largely on the periphery with Irish attacks breaking down before they came his way, while James Hume’s game was largely a tale of having to bounce back up again and again after shuddering tackles.

He did play a big part in Ireland’s first try, as did O’Toole, but will still be working his way back into top gear after a lengthy spell out with injury.

In truth, the absent Ian Foster, already in Wales with the All Blacks, was the one given more selection headaches.

McKenzie, the out-half with 40 caps for the All Blacks senior side, showed all his experience early on, shifting Ireland’s back-three about with the boot before arrowing a kick-pass over to Shaun Stevenson. The man who so impressed for the New Zealand Maori during the summer always had the advantage over the diminutive Craig Casey and having gathered the ball was unimpeded in going over the line.

A maul score after Stockdale had been penalised provided the second of the evening but the third was indicative of the challenge faced by the hosts. Having been in opposing territory for the first time, a turned over line-out was ruthlessly punished by a lethal 70m counter-attack that ended with Stevenson going over for the second time. Again, McKenzie’s fingerprints were all over it.

Ireland responded with an impressive score of their own a few minutes before the break. In what was by far their best passage of the match, Stockdale’s initial charge set the side on the front foot and two superb pieces of play from Hume finally saw Ireland negate the All Blacks’ line speed. Ultimately, it was O’Toole’s offload that sent Ciaran Frawley crashing across the whitewash.

But there were just 31 seconds between the restart and the visitors bagging their fourth try. Again Stevenson was key, breaking from deep in a move that ended with Ruben Lowe crossing.

Without ever really getting to grips at the breakdown, too many Irish attacks were stopped before ever coming to the boil and Braydon Ennor got New Zealand’s fifth.

Moore’s score was only a brief flash of resistance with AJ Lam and man of the match McKenzie both going over before Max Deegan added a late consolation.

Ireland A: M Lowry (S Daly, 28-37); C Nash, J Osborne, J Hume (S Daly, 56), J Stockdale; C Frawley (J Crowley, 46), C Casey (C Blade, 68); J Loughman (D Kilycoyne, 51), D Heffernan (D Barron, 51), T O’Toole (M Moore, 51); J McCarthy (R Molony, 7), G Thornbury; C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes (M Deegan, 55)

New Zealand XV: R Love (J Ioane, 65); S Stevenson, B Ennor, R Tuivasa-Sheck (A Nankivell, 62), AJ Lam, D McKenzie, TJ Perenara (C Roigard, 65); A Ross (F Brewis, 59), B McAllister (T Thompson, 67), T Mafileo (T Williams, 51); J Dickson (Z Gallagher, 51), P Tuipulotu; D Gardiner, L Jacobson, M Mikaele-Tu’u (C Lio-Willie, 66)

Referee: M Carley (RFU).