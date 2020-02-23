McFarland hails Ulster response as province bounce back into win column against Cheetahs

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland got the response he wanted from his side as the province beat Cheetahs 20-10 at Kingspan Stadium.

After last week's stumble at the Ospreys, there was little margin for error on a night they were without the majority of their Ireland contingent but tries in each half from Tom O'Toole and Robert Baloucoune set them up for a crucial 20-10 win on the night Ruan Pienaar returned to Belfast.

“The (improvement) this week was around little bits of decision making and I thought we did a really good job there," he said.

"Bill (Johnston) and particularly Dave (Shanahan) controlled the game.

"Sure we can always be better but given the fact that on the other side there was a guy called Pienaar and a class act in (Tian) Schoeman, our two half-backs didn’t pale by comparison.

"The nature of the conditions made it difficult and I also thought that the Cheetahs played pretty well.

"Quite often they’ll make a lot of mistakes in the wet but they didn’t this time.

"They really held on to the ball and they made our defence work hard which it did and it did a good job.

"The first try was excellent, that was really really good play from us.

"I thought coming into half-time that if we added a bit of oomph into our attack we’d be able to cause them problems and stress them and we did."

McFarland had cited his pack's maul defence as an issue at the Liberty Stadium seven days prior but the Cheetahs went to the corner on three occasions in the first-half without scoring, all coming at a key point in the game when Ulster's lead was just seven points.

"I thought the maul defence from this week was excellent," he said. "Roddy (Grant, forwards coach) did a really good job working with the guys. There was a lot of gnashing of teeth early in the week, and we worked hard on Tuesday. We probably worked harder than we do normally in a week and the guys relished that. What you invest in a week you normally get out of it at the weekend.

"You come away (from last week), you look at it, you work out whether there's technical stuff you haven't done or whether it's just a bit of oomph.

"We did repel them once, and then we got penalised once which I didn't think was a penalty, and then they kicked to the corner again and we did it again. "That was terrific work. We're not the biggest pack in the world and when you're having to defend on your own line, it takes putting your bodies on the line, it takes every inch to matter for you, it had to matter for you, and it did."

Elsewhere, Glasgow's victory over the Dragons saw the Scottish outfit jump ahead of Cheetahs into Conference B's final play-off position, seven points behind second-placed Ulster.