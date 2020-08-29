McFarland left with more questions ahead of semi clash as Ulster fall to unbeaten Leinster in Dublin

Ulster will head to Edinburgh for next week's Guinness PRO14 semi-final off the back of two interprovincial defeats after falling to Leinster 28-10 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

Dan McFarland's side conceded another three tries as scores from Ed Byrne, Scott Penny and Harry Byrne ensured Leinster would finish the regular season with a perfect record, winning all 15 games.

But as for Ulster, they still have more questions than answers after another sub-par performance as they scored just one try through hooker Rob Herring and will anxiously await fitness updates on Jacob Stockdale and Jordi Murphy ahead of next week's game in Murrayfield.

The start couldn't have been any worse for Ulster, who fell behind after just two minutes when Matt Faddes couldn't gather a kick in behind which allowed captain Ed Byrne to muscle over for Leinster.

Ross Byrne knocked over the conversion and then extended Leinster's lead to 13-0 by converting two penalties to put them into a commanding position after just 20 minutes.

However, it wasn't a classic first half as neither side managed to generate any kind of momentum, with Ulster's best chance at getting on the board going begging when Ross Molony stole a five-metre line-out.

After the restart, fly-half Byrne stroked over his third penalty of the evening to extend the Dubliners' lead before Ulster finally got off the mark through their only try of the game.

It was a well-constructed maul that got them off the mark, Kieran Treadwell catching and handing off to Herring, who piloted it over the line expertly for the seven-pointer.

The try did come at a cost, full-back Stockdale limping off shortly after, while openside Murphy was withdrawn looking more than a little uncomfortable shortly after the hour mark as well.

But the changes didn't affect Ulster's momentum and they made it a one-score game with just over ten minutes remaining when Cooney converted another penalty after some sustained pressure.

However, they couldn't make their fightback count, and Leinster sealed the deal through two late scores from Penny, who took Harry Byrne's crossfield kick over the line, before Byrne himself crashed over for the sealing try.

