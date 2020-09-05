McFarland praises "big time" Madigan after fly-half kicks Ulster into PRO14 showdown with Leinster

Ulster players celebrate after Ian Madigan scores the winning penalty with the last kick of the ball during the Guinness PRO14 Play-Off Semi Final between Edinburgh and Ulster at Murrayfield on September 05, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland hailed fly-half Ian Madigan after the substitute landed two late kicks at BT Murrayfield to send the province into their first final since 2013.

Madigan came on with Ulster trailing 19-12 to Edinburgh in their Guinness PRO14 semi-final in the Scottish capital but, after John Andrew's 76th-minute try, the Dublin man swept over the touchline conversion to level the scores up.

But the best was still to come, with Madigan then stepping up nervelessly to convert a 45-metre penalty with the last kick of the game after Magnus Bradbury's deliberate knock on to send Ulster into the decider against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

"He's big time, isn't he? Anybody who knows Mads knows he's big time. I've watched him kick goals at the end of games, I've watched him make great plays in crucial moments in games. He did a great job," praised McFarland.

"It was just one of those things where we needed a bit of impact there, and that's not taking anything away from Billy (Burns) because he looked pretty good in both games he's played in, but having that kind of 10 who can come in and make an impact like that in big games is pretty important."

Burns, who was replaced by Madigan with eight minutes remaining, was also effusive in his praise for the replacement No.10, who was playing only his third game since making the switch to Kingspan Stadium.

"I see Mads hit those kicks week in, week out on the training park. He's oozed class since he's come to the club. He's almost been a mentor to a lot of us," added stand-in captain Burns.

"He has obviously played a lot of big games and I'm sure that's not the first time he's done that. There's definitely worse people to be stepping up to that kick and as soon as I saw Mads step up for it, I was pretty confident.

"It was a huge moment from him and credit to him, he deserved it."

It was another performance where Ulster lacked a cutting edge and, at times, were opened up a little too easily themselves, but they somehow kept dragging themselves back into the tie before coming up with the vital winning scores.

Tries from Stuart McInally, Darcy Graham and Chris Dean had seemingly put the game to bed, but the Irish side refused to say die and fought back with a sensational solo score from Rob Lyttle and two maul tries from Rob Herring and his replacement Andrew.

The introductions of Alby Mathewson and Michael Lowry at half-time were key, with both adding an injection of pace, while the arrivals of Jack McGrath, Marty Moore and Madigan later in the half proved crucial too, as was the team's mental strength to keep coming back every time they were knocked down.

McFarland was left delighted that his side had had to fight for their victory rather than been handed their place in the final, however, insisting that what he had predicted before the game had come to fruition.

"We talked all week about the fact that if we wanted to win this game, nothing would be given to us, only taken," pointed out the Englishman.

"If we were going to win, we had to take it, and we had to approach the game in the sense that it had to be us that went out and won it, and sure enough, in that first half Edinburgh gave us nothing. We went at them, we obviously have good ball carriers in certain areas of the park, they took us on there. We have a good maul at the moment, they took us on there.

"These are areas of the game we hoped would work but they didn't. We couldn't grasp hold of it. It was only in the second half when we added a little bit of an extra dimension to our attack and made a couple of extra tweaks around what we were doing at maul time that we were able to get some success."

Burns concurred, adding that the ability to grind out the result was a testament to the team's mental resolve to keep battling away and eventually coming away with a final to look forward to next week.

"We knew coming here that we were going to have to be bold in our attack and we knew that playing safe wasn't going to win the game for us. We didn't quite express ourselves in the first half but credit to Edinburgh, they put us under a lot of pressure," said the 26-year-old.

"But then in the second half there were a few tired bodies, people had made a lot of collisions and the space sort of opened up a bit. Some of it was maybe a bit loose but we don't mind that, we got the job done and we got those tries we needed.

"We knew we weren't going to be able to come here and take three points, to win you're going to have to score tries. Huge credit to everyone because we could have easily lost faith when they scored to go 19-7 up but the boys held in there."

And now all attentions can turn to their big game against Leinster, a first final appearance for the province since they lost to the same opponents at the RDS Arena in the 2013 Pro12 final.

While Ulster's record against their rivals hasn't been good, particularly in Dublin, Burns did admit that this result has given them a massive boost heading into the league decider, while at the same time acknowledging it will be another level of intensity against the unbeaten defending champions.

"It does give us confidence but we also know it's going to be another step up next week. We can't afford to start as slowly as we did. We had plenty of opportunities in the first half but we didn't execute and we know that coming up against a team like Leinster, those opportunities are going to be few and far between," added the fly-half.

"We need to start better and we've got to hang in there, because generally these games are won by small margins. So this will definitely give us confidence but we always had huge self-belief and knew that was in us. We will take confidence from it but hopefully start a bit better.

"It was a huge effort but we've got to keep our feet on the ground because nobody remembers semi-final winners. We've got to go on and back it up next week."