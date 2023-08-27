Meet the players: The 33 stars who will lead Ireland in Rugby World Cup

Hugo Keenan

Born: Dublin

Position: Full-back

Club: Leinster

Caps: 31

Points: 45

Previous World Cups: 0

Nailed on as Ireland’s starting full-back, Keenan has been a revelation since he broke into the team three years ago. An outstanding reader of the game, Keenan has brought reliable, defensive solidity to the back-field, whilst adding an attacking spark in how he offers himself as a second playmaker.

Mack Hansen

Age: 25

Born: Canberra (Australia)

Position: Wing

Club: Connacht

Caps: 16

Points: 35

Previous World Cups: 0

Considering the heights he has hit since moving to Ireland in 2021, it’s crazy to think that Hansen’s career was fizzling out back home in Australia. Irish-qualified through his Cork-born mother, he is now a key part of the team, with his free-wheeling spirit matching his effervescence on the pitch.

James Lowe

Age: 31

Born: Nelson (New Zealand)

Position: Wing

Club: Leinster

Caps: 21

Points: 50

Previous World Cups: 0

After some early defensive struggles on the international stage, Lowe has improved his all-round game to such an extent that he is now one of the first names on the team-sheet. A popular member of the squad, his cannon of a left boot has become a real weapon for Ireland.

Jimmy O’Brien

Age: 26

Born: Kildare

Position: Full-back/wing/centre

Club: Leinster

Caps: 7

Points: 5

Previous World Cups: 0

Mr Versatile burst his way through the pack, climbing the pecking order to book his seat on the plane to France. O’Brien only made his Ireland debut last November but his ability to seamlessly slot into almost every position across the back-line makes him invaluable to the coaches.

Keith Earls

Age: 35

Born: Limerick

Position: Wing

Club: Munster

Caps: 100

Points: 180

Previous World Cups: 3 (2011, 2015, 2019)

The popular Moyross man marked his 100th cap in style, and now just 10 tries short of Brian O’Driscoll’s record, he has his sights set on creating even more history. Playing at his fourth World Cup despite his injury troubles highlights Earls’ resilience just as much as his enduring class.

Robbie Henshaw

Age: 30

Born: Westmeath

Position: Centre

Club: Leinster

Caps: 65

Points: 50

Previous World Cups: 2 (2015, 2019)

Having missed most of Ireland’s Grand Slam campaign through injury, Henshaw will be eager to make his mark on this World Cup. A defensive leader, the Athlone native is a calming presence in midfield, while he offers several threats in attack, whether it’s through his carrying, kicking or offloading game.

Bundee Aki

Age: 33

Born: Auckland (New Zealand)

Position: Centre

Club: Connacht

Caps: 47

Points: 55

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

Aki has looked sharp in pre-season, as he aims to hit the ground running in France. Playmaking is constantly improving, and while his place in the squad was never in doubt, he remains locked in an intriguing battle for the No 12 jersey with his close friend Henshaw.

Garry Ringrose

Age: 28

Born: Dublin

Position: Centre

Club: Leinster

Caps: 52

Points: 72

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

Arguably the world’s best outside centre over the last 18 months, Ringrose has become a vital player for Ireland. His defensive nous often gets others out of trouble, while attacking prowess has always been a strength. Firmly established in the leadership group, he has the potential to light up the World Cup.

Stuart McCloskey

Age: 31

Born: Down

Position: Centre

Club: Ulster

Caps: 14

Points: 20

Previous World Cups: 0

The ‘Bangor Bulldozer’ has made the most of being given a second chance in green. Admitted himself, he felt his international career may have been over, McCloskey has performed well since breaking into the team last November. Despite his lack of versatility, the coaches value his power at inside centre.

Johnny Sexton

Age: 38

Born: Dublin

Position: Out-half

Club: None (retired)

Caps: 113

Points: 1,050

Previous World Cups: 3 (2011, 2015, 2019)

It will be just shy of six months since the talismanic Ireland captain last played, come the World Cup opener against Romania. With his ban complete and now fit again, Sexton will be fired up to end his career on a high at what will be his fourth World Cup.

Ross Byrne

Age: 28

Born: Dublin

Position: Out-half

Club: Leinster

Caps: 21

Points: 48

Previous World Cups: 0

Coming in from the cold to kick the match-winning penalty against Australia last November, Byrne has made the most of his second coming in green. His temperament in leading the team and running the game-plan is a major asset, even if the race to be Sexton’s back-up is still alive.

Jack Crowley

Age: 23

Born: Cork

Position: Out-half

Club: Munster

Caps: 6

Points: 19

Previous World Cups: 0

Very much viewed as the coming man, Crowley came into camp full of confidence after he helped Munster win the URC last season. His ability to change a game with his attacking flair, coupled with his versatility means he is likely to get plenty of game-time in France.

Jamison Gibson-Park

Age: 31

Born: Great Barrier Island (New Zealand)

Position: Scrum-half

Club: Leinster

Caps: 26

Points: 15

Previous World Cups: 0

Gibson-Park qualified for Ireland in time for Japan, but he was never on Joe Schmidt’s radar and his development in the four years since has been rapid. Andy Farrell spotted something in the former Hurricane, giving him his debut in 2020 and he's become one of the leading scrum-halves in the game. His ability to set the tempo is key to how Ireland play.

Conor Murray

Age: 34

Born: Limerick

Position: Scrum-half

Club: Munster

Caps: 107

Points: 105

Previous World Cups: 3 (2011, 2015, 2019)

An Ireland legend, he made his name at the 2011 World Cup and remains a key figure in the set-up despite losing his starting spot to Gibson-Park across this cycle. A calm presence to call on when games are in the melting pot, he can still deliver accurate kicking and passing when required – even if his ability to break has diminished.

Craig Casey

Age: 24

Born: Limerick

Position: Scrum-half

Club: Munster

Caps: 12

Points: 0

Previous World Cups: 0

Casey has had to be patient during his Ireland career, spending lots of time in the squad without getting the breaks with selection but his end of season form with Munster and performance in the warm-ups suggests he’s pushing for inclusion. A livewire, Johnny Sexton said his attitude reminded him of Jonny Wilkinson which is high praise indeed.

Andrew Porter

Age: 26

Born: Dublin

Position: Prop

Club: Leinster

Caps: 54

Points: 25

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

A talented member of the 2016 U-20s squad, the powerful prop is one of the most important members of the squad. Went to the last World Cup as back-up tighthead, but the switch to the loose in 2021 is one of the pillars Ireland’s success has been built on and he has thrived with the freedom it’s given him. Can get on the wrong side of referees at scrum-time.

Dave Kilcoyne

Age: 34

Born: Limerick

Position: Prop

Club: Munster

Caps: 52

Points: 10

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

A popular member of the squad, Kilcoyne hit peak form four years ago and was outstanding in Japan. He lost his place at Munster last season, but Andy Farrell still prizes what he offers in terms of his ability in the scrum and around the park as a back-up to Porter.

Jeremy Loughman

Age: 27

Born: Reno, Nevada (USA)

Position: Prop

Club: Munster

Caps: 3

Points: 0

Previous World Cups: 0

Something of a late bloomer, Loughman has flourished since making the move from Leinster to Munster where he’s thrived as a skilful operator who can do the fundamentals well. Did well against the Maori in New Zealand and made his debut against Fiji last year, wasn’t part of the initial squad but an injury to Dave Kilcoyne and then Cian Healy opened the door.

Tadhg Furlong

Age: 30

Born: Wexford

Position: Prop

Club: Leinster

Caps: 67

Points: 25

Previous World Cups: 2 (2015, 2019)

The most complete tighthead prop in the game over the last six years, Furlong is a world-class scrummager who has a wide skill-set that sees him pull passes and make big carries to boot. A six-Test starting Lion, he’s already an Irish great and after an injury disrupted couple of seasons he could have a big role to play.

Finlay Bealham

Age: 31

Born: Canberra (Australia)

Position: Prop

Club: Connacht

Caps: 32

Points: 15

Previous World Cups: 0

Bealham is one of those players who has flourished under Andy Farrell, having been a bit-part option during Joe Schmidt’s tenure. An increasingly impressive scrummager, the Australian deputised brilliantly for Furlong during the Six Nations and his place in this squad was never in doubt.

Tom O’Toole

Age: 24

Born: Drogheda

Position: Prop

Club: Ulster

Caps: 11

Points: 0

Previous World Cups: 0

A project of Farrell’s. O’Toole has been a regular in the set-up even during times when he wasn’t getting picked for Ulster and he goes to France a more rounded player now than he was when the coach first took a shine to him. An impressive player in contact, the tighthead – who spent part of his youth in Australia – is improving his set-piece work.

Dan Sheehan

Age: 23

Born: Dublin

Position: Hooker

Club: Leinster

Caps: 18

Points: 20

Previous World Cups: 0

A brilliant talent who is arguably the best hooker in the game right now, he goes to France despite concerns over his foot injury. Strong out of touch and with an awesome turn of speed that belies his huge frame, he’s a game-changing player for Ireland who could become a global star in the coming weeks if his body plays ball.

Rónan Kelleher

Age: 25

Born: Dublin

Position: Hooker

Club: Leinster

Caps: 21

Points: 30

Previous World Cups: 0

One of the first players handed a debut by Farrell, Leinster star Kelleher is a powerful, dynamic hooker in the modern style and he has played a big role in some of the team’s most impressive performances. However, injury has limited his ability to play as frequently as Ireland would like and he comes into this tournament under a little bit of a cloud.

Rob Herring

Age: 33

Born: Cape Town (South Africa)

Position: Hooker

Club: Ulster

Caps: 37

Points: 20

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

Made his debut in 2014 but was not selected for the next year's World Cup and essentially spent more time travelling to and from the tournament in Japan four years ago than he spent at it having being called up as an injury replacement for Sean Cronin. Has become an important and reliable member of Andy Farrell's group, however, and that standing could grow even further given the injury status of other hookers.

James Ryan

Age: 27

Born: Dublin

Position: Lock

Club: Leinster

Caps: 55

Points: 15

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

A key cog in the Ireland wheel, Ryan heads for France off the back of a season where he reminded plenty of his talents during Ireland's Grand Slam win. The Six Nations campaign, that brought with it Ryan's 50th cap, saw him display the huge work-rate and physicality that have become his trademark, all while not missing a minute. Vital.

Tadhg Beirne

Age: 31

Born: Kildare

Position: Lock/back-row

Club: Munster

Caps: 41

Points: 30

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

Having largely been a bench player in the final days of Joe Schmidt's tenure last time around, Beirne arrives at this World Cup as another who has gone on to be an important part of the success under Farrell. Breakdown work is exemplary and has the versatility to be used as a lock or across the back-row.

Iain Henderson

Age: 31

Born: Armagh

Position: Lock

Club: Ulster

Caps: 74

Points: 25

Previous World Cups: 2 (2019, 2015)

The Ulster skipper remains a central player and leader for Andy Farrell's side despite an injury plagued few seasons. Hadn't played since the Six Nations before this warm-up series in which he captained Ireland in two of the three games. When fit, he still offers Ireland a physicality and edge they can otherwise lack.

Joe McCarthy

Age: 22

Born: New York, USA

Position: Lock

Club: Leinster

Caps: 3

Points: 0

Previous World Cups: 0

It is a testament to how McCarthy played this summer that his inclusion in the squad came to be so widely expected. The fourth lock position in the squad had looked set to be a matter of some debate but McCarthy's performance against Italy, after which Kieran Treadwell was returned to Ulster, appeared to end the discussion. While there is plenty to his game, his sheer size is a point of difference.

Peter O'Mahony

Age: 33

Born: Cork

Position: Back-row

Club: Munster

Caps: 96

Points: 15

Previous World Cups: 2

Having seemingly had at least the introduction to his international obituary penned in some quarters, the man who will turn 34-years-old during the pool stages remains a member of Ireland's best back-row combination. Tenacious in the extreme, O'Mahony's experience will be relied upon while he remains a leader for the group.

Josh van der Flier

Age: 30

Born: Wicklow

Position: Back-row

Club: Leinster

Caps: 52

Points: 50

Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)

The reigning Player of the Year, van Der Flier goes to his second World Cup as perhaps the player whose stock has risen most decisively during the four-year cycle. Much has been said about the evolution of the 30-year-old's game en route to last year's notable accolade but his all-action style, not to mention his status as the only natural openside in the squad, make him irreplaceable to Ireland.

Caelan Doris

Age: 25

Born: Mayo

Position: Back-row

Club: Leinster

Caps: 31

Points: 25

Previous World Cups: 0

Given his debut in the first game of the Andy Farrell era, even if it lasted only five minutes before being curtailed by injury. Arrives at the World Cup after being the best player in Ireland last season and having already shown that same form in the warm-ups with a huge performance against Italy. Capable of playing across the back-row, Ireland look at their best with him at number eight.

Jack Conan

Age: 31

Born: Wicklow

Position: Back-row

Club: Leinster

Caps: 39

Points: 45

Previous World Cups: 1

Saw his last World Cup scuppered through a foot injury, flying home after the loss to Japan after featuring in only one game. Will surely have been worried that history was to repeat itself with another foot injury having threatened to end his tournament before it even began this time. Having been declared fit, will be expected to bring plenty off the bench.

Ryan Baird

Age: 24

Born: Dublin

Position: Back-row/Lock

Club: Leinster

Caps: 13

Points: 5

Previous World Cups: 0

Another whose versatility is ideal for a World Cup. Able to play in both the second-row or as a loose forward, Baird is often favourably termed a freak for the athleticism he possesses despite his size. Standing just shy of two metres tall, and comfortably weighing more than 17 stone, he can be expected to provide serious ballast off the bench in a game's later stages.