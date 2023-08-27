Meet the players: The 33 stars who will lead Ireland in Rugby World Cup
Age: 27
Hugo Keenan
Born: Dublin
Position: Full-back
Club: Leinster
Caps: 31
Points: 45
Previous World Cups: 0
Nailed on as Ireland’s starting full-back, Keenan has been a revelation since he broke into the team three years ago. An outstanding reader of the game, Keenan has brought reliable, defensive solidity to the back-field, whilst adding an attacking spark in how he offers himself as a second playmaker.
Mack Hansen
Age: 25
Born: Canberra (Australia)
Position: Wing
Club: Connacht
Caps: 16
Points: 35
Previous World Cups: 0
Considering the heights he has hit since moving to Ireland in 2021, it’s crazy to think that Hansen’s career was fizzling out back home in Australia. Irish-qualified through his Cork-born mother, he is now a key part of the team, with his free-wheeling spirit matching his effervescence on the pitch.
James Lowe
Age: 31
Born: Nelson (New Zealand)
Position: Wing
Club: Leinster
Caps: 21
Points: 50
Previous World Cups: 0
After some early defensive struggles on the international stage, Lowe has improved his all-round game to such an extent that he is now one of the first names on the team-sheet. A popular member of the squad, his cannon of a left boot has become a real weapon for Ireland.
Jimmy O’Brien
Age: 26
Born: Kildare
Position: Full-back/wing/centre
Club: Leinster
Caps: 7
Points: 5
Previous World Cups: 0
Mr Versatile burst his way through the pack, climbing the pecking order to book his seat on the plane to France. O’Brien only made his Ireland debut last November but his ability to seamlessly slot into almost every position across the back-line makes him invaluable to the coaches.
Keith Earls
Age: 35
Born: Limerick
Position: Wing
Club: Munster
Caps: 100
Points: 180
Previous World Cups: 3 (2011, 2015, 2019)
The popular Moyross man marked his 100th cap in style, and now just 10 tries short of Brian O’Driscoll’s record, he has his sights set on creating even more history. Playing at his fourth World Cup despite his injury troubles highlights Earls’ resilience just as much as his enduring class.
Robbie Henshaw
Age: 30
Born: Westmeath
Position: Centre
Club: Leinster
Caps: 65
Points: 50
Previous World Cups: 2 (2015, 2019)
Having missed most of Ireland’s Grand Slam campaign through injury, Henshaw will be eager to make his mark on this World Cup. A defensive leader, the Athlone native is a calming presence in midfield, while he offers several threats in attack, whether it’s through his carrying, kicking or offloading game.
Bundee Aki
Age: 33
Born: Auckland (New Zealand)
Position: Centre
Club: Connacht
Caps: 47
Points: 55
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
Aki has looked sharp in pre-season, as he aims to hit the ground running in France. Playmaking is constantly improving, and while his place in the squad was never in doubt, he remains locked in an intriguing battle for the No 12 jersey with his close friend Henshaw.
Garry Ringrose
Age: 28
Born: Dublin
Position: Centre
Club: Leinster
Caps: 52
Points: 72
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
Arguably the world’s best outside centre over the last 18 months, Ringrose has become a vital player for Ireland. His defensive nous often gets others out of trouble, while attacking prowess has always been a strength. Firmly established in the leadership group, he has the potential to light up the World Cup.
Stuart McCloskey
Age: 31
Born: Down
Position: Centre
Club: Ulster
Caps: 14
Points: 20
Previous World Cups: 0
The ‘Bangor Bulldozer’ has made the most of being given a second chance in green. Admitted himself, he felt his international career may have been over, McCloskey has performed well since breaking into the team last November. Despite his lack of versatility, the coaches value his power at inside centre.
Johnny Sexton
Age: 38
Born: Dublin
Position: Out-half
Club: None (retired)
Caps: 113
Points: 1,050
Previous World Cups: 3 (2011, 2015, 2019)
It will be just shy of six months since the talismanic Ireland captain last played, come the World Cup opener against Romania. With his ban complete and now fit again, Sexton will be fired up to end his career on a high at what will be his fourth World Cup.
Ross Byrne
Age: 28
Born: Dublin
Position: Out-half
Club: Leinster
Caps: 21
Points: 48
Previous World Cups: 0
Coming in from the cold to kick the match-winning penalty against Australia last November, Byrne has made the most of his second coming in green. His temperament in leading the team and running the game-plan is a major asset, even if the race to be Sexton’s back-up is still alive.
Jack Crowley
Age: 23
Born: Cork
Position: Out-half
Club: Munster
Caps: 6
Points: 19
Previous World Cups: 0
Very much viewed as the coming man, Crowley came into camp full of confidence after he helped Munster win the URC last season. His ability to change a game with his attacking flair, coupled with his versatility means he is likely to get plenty of game-time in France.
Jamison Gibson-Park
Age: 31
Born: Great Barrier Island (New Zealand)
Position: Scrum-half
Club: Leinster
Caps: 26
Points: 15
Previous World Cups: 0
Gibson-Park qualified for Ireland in time for Japan, but he was never on Joe Schmidt’s radar and his development in the four years since has been rapid. Andy Farrell spotted something in the former Hurricane, giving him his debut in 2020 and he's become one of the leading scrum-halves in the game. His ability to set the tempo is key to how Ireland play.
Conor Murray
Age: 34
Born: Limerick
Position: Scrum-half
Club: Munster
Caps: 107
Points: 105
Previous World Cups: 3 (2011, 2015, 2019)
An Ireland legend, he made his name at the 2011 World Cup and remains a key figure in the set-up despite losing his starting spot to Gibson-Park across this cycle. A calm presence to call on when games are in the melting pot, he can still deliver accurate kicking and passing when required – even if his ability to break has diminished.
Craig Casey
Age: 24
Born: Limerick
Position: Scrum-half
Club: Munster
Caps: 12
Points: 0
Previous World Cups: 0
Casey has had to be patient during his Ireland career, spending lots of time in the squad without getting the breaks with selection but his end of season form with Munster and performance in the warm-ups suggests he’s pushing for inclusion. A livewire, Johnny Sexton said his attitude reminded him of Jonny Wilkinson which is high praise indeed.
Andrew Porter
Age: 26
Born: Dublin
Position: Prop
Club: Leinster
Caps: 54
Points: 25
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
A talented member of the 2016 U-20s squad, the powerful prop is one of the most important members of the squad. Went to the last World Cup as back-up tighthead, but the switch to the loose in 2021 is one of the pillars Ireland’s success has been built on and he has thrived with the freedom it’s given him. Can get on the wrong side of referees at scrum-time.
Dave Kilcoyne
Age: 34
Born: Limerick
Position: Prop
Club: Munster
Caps: 52
Points: 10
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
A popular member of the squad, Kilcoyne hit peak form four years ago and was outstanding in Japan. He lost his place at Munster last season, but Andy Farrell still prizes what he offers in terms of his ability in the scrum and around the park as a back-up to Porter.
Jeremy Loughman
Age: 27
Born: Reno, Nevada (USA)
Position: Prop
Club: Munster
Caps: 3
Points: 0
Previous World Cups: 0
Something of a late bloomer, Loughman has flourished since making the move from Leinster to Munster where he’s thrived as a skilful operator who can do the fundamentals well. Did well against the Maori in New Zealand and made his debut against Fiji last year, wasn’t part of the initial squad but an injury to Dave Kilcoyne and then Cian Healy opened the door.
Tadhg Furlong
Age: 30
Born: Wexford
Position: Prop
Club: Leinster
Caps: 67
Points: 25
Previous World Cups: 2 (2015, 2019)
The most complete tighthead prop in the game over the last six years, Furlong is a world-class scrummager who has a wide skill-set that sees him pull passes and make big carries to boot. A six-Test starting Lion, he’s already an Irish great and after an injury disrupted couple of seasons he could have a big role to play.
Finlay Bealham
Age: 31
Born: Canberra (Australia)
Position: Prop
Club: Connacht
Caps: 32
Points: 15
Previous World Cups: 0
Bealham is one of those players who has flourished under Andy Farrell, having been a bit-part option during Joe Schmidt’s tenure. An increasingly impressive scrummager, the Australian deputised brilliantly for Furlong during the Six Nations and his place in this squad was never in doubt.
Tom O’Toole
Age: 24
Born: Drogheda
Position: Prop
Club: Ulster
Caps: 11
Points: 0
Previous World Cups: 0
A project of Farrell’s. O’Toole has been a regular in the set-up even during times when he wasn’t getting picked for Ulster and he goes to France a more rounded player now than he was when the coach first took a shine to him. An impressive player in contact, the tighthead – who spent part of his youth in Australia – is improving his set-piece work.
Dan Sheehan
Age: 23
Born: Dublin
Position: Hooker
Club: Leinster
Caps: 18
Points: 20
Previous World Cups: 0
A brilliant talent who is arguably the best hooker in the game right now, he goes to France despite concerns over his foot injury. Strong out of touch and with an awesome turn of speed that belies his huge frame, he’s a game-changing player for Ireland who could become a global star in the coming weeks if his body plays ball.
Rónan Kelleher
Age: 25
Born: Dublin
Position: Hooker
Club: Leinster
Caps: 21
Points: 30
Previous World Cups: 0
One of the first players handed a debut by Farrell, Leinster star Kelleher is a powerful, dynamic hooker in the modern style and he has played a big role in some of the team’s most impressive performances. However, injury has limited his ability to play as frequently as Ireland would like and he comes into this tournament under a little bit of a cloud.
Rob Herring
Age: 33
Born: Cape Town (South Africa)
Position: Hooker
Club: Ulster
Caps: 37
Points: 20
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
Made his debut in 2014 but was not selected for the next year's World Cup and essentially spent more time travelling to and from the tournament in Japan four years ago than he spent at it having being called up as an injury replacement for Sean Cronin. Has become an important and reliable member of Andy Farrell's group, however, and that standing could grow even further given the injury status of other hookers.
James Ryan
Age: 27
Born: Dublin
Position: Lock
Club: Leinster
Caps: 55
Points: 15
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
A key cog in the Ireland wheel, Ryan heads for France off the back of a season where he reminded plenty of his talents during Ireland's Grand Slam win. The Six Nations campaign, that brought with it Ryan's 50th cap, saw him display the huge work-rate and physicality that have become his trademark, all while not missing a minute. Vital.
Tadhg Beirne
Age: 31
Born: Kildare
Position: Lock/back-row
Club: Munster
Caps: 41
Points: 30
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
Having largely been a bench player in the final days of Joe Schmidt's tenure last time around, Beirne arrives at this World Cup as another who has gone on to be an important part of the success under Farrell. Breakdown work is exemplary and has the versatility to be used as a lock or across the back-row.
Iain Henderson
Age: 31
Born: Armagh
Position: Lock
Club: Ulster
Caps: 74
Points: 25
Previous World Cups: 2 (2019, 2015)
The Ulster skipper remains a central player and leader for Andy Farrell's side despite an injury plagued few seasons. Hadn't played since the Six Nations before this warm-up series in which he captained Ireland in two of the three games. When fit, he still offers Ireland a physicality and edge they can otherwise lack.
Joe McCarthy
Age: 22
Born: New York, USA
Position: Lock
Club: Leinster
Caps: 3
Points: 0
Previous World Cups: 0
It is a testament to how McCarthy played this summer that his inclusion in the squad came to be so widely expected. The fourth lock position in the squad had looked set to be a matter of some debate but McCarthy's performance against Italy, after which Kieran Treadwell was returned to Ulster, appeared to end the discussion. While there is plenty to his game, his sheer size is a point of difference.
Peter O'Mahony
Age: 33
Born: Cork
Position: Back-row
Club: Munster
Caps: 96
Points: 15
Previous World Cups: 2
Having seemingly had at least the introduction to his international obituary penned in some quarters, the man who will turn 34-years-old during the pool stages remains a member of Ireland's best back-row combination. Tenacious in the extreme, O'Mahony's experience will be relied upon while he remains a leader for the group.
Josh van der Flier
Age: 30
Born: Wicklow
Position: Back-row
Club: Leinster
Caps: 52
Points: 50
Previous World Cups: 1 (2019)
The reigning Player of the Year, van Der Flier goes to his second World Cup as perhaps the player whose stock has risen most decisively during the four-year cycle. Much has been said about the evolution of the 30-year-old's game en route to last year's notable accolade but his all-action style, not to mention his status as the only natural openside in the squad, make him irreplaceable to Ireland.
Caelan Doris
Age: 25
Born: Mayo
Position: Back-row
Club: Leinster
Caps: 31
Points: 25
Previous World Cups: 0
Given his debut in the first game of the Andy Farrell era, even if it lasted only five minutes before being curtailed by injury. Arrives at the World Cup after being the best player in Ireland last season and having already shown that same form in the warm-ups with a huge performance against Italy. Capable of playing across the back-row, Ireland look at their best with him at number eight.
Jack Conan
Age: 31
Born: Wicklow
Position: Back-row
Club: Leinster
Caps: 39
Points: 45
Previous World Cups: 1
Saw his last World Cup scuppered through a foot injury, flying home after the loss to Japan after featuring in only one game. Will surely have been worried that history was to repeat itself with another foot injury having threatened to end his tournament before it even began this time. Having been declared fit, will be expected to bring plenty off the bench.
Ryan Baird
Age: 24
Born: Dublin
Position: Back-row/Lock
Club: Leinster
Caps: 13
Points: 5
Previous World Cups: 0
Another whose versatility is ideal for a World Cup. Able to play in both the second-row or as a loose forward, Baird is often favourably termed a freak for the athleticism he possesses despite his size. Standing just shy of two metres tall, and comfortably weighing more than 17 stone, he can be expected to provide serious ballast off the bench in a game's later stages.