Methody forced to fight all the way while Campbell leave it late in Danske Bank Schools’ Cup last-16 ties

Schools’ Cup

Matthew Rae was a contender for the coolest man in Northern Ireland on Saturday as he kicked Campbell College into the Quarter-Finals of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup with a dramatic late penalty that secured a 13-10 win over Ballymena Academy.

The two sides had been locked at 10-10 going into the dying stages of their last-16 tie after Cameron Faith’s try was cancelled out by Sean McKay, with a conversion and penalty each from both Rae and Ballymena’s Tristan Ferguson keeping the sides level.

But Campbell would triumph in thrilling circumstances as, with the final play, they won a penalty and Rae showed nerves of steel to convert.

They will now meet Sullivan Upper in perhaps the tie of the round after the Holywood school squeezed an 8-7 win over Royal School Armagh.

Harry McKeown’s penalty was the difference; the Sullivan fly-half splitting the posts to put them into the Quarters, with Ryan Drain’s try having been cancelled out by Thomas Dougan’s penalty and Josh Watterson’s conversion.

Defending champions Methodist College Belfast were made to work hard, meanwhile, as they had to hold on for a 29-22 victory at Belfast Royal Academy. Tyrese Abolarin got two of Methody’s four tries, with Matthew Gourley and Matthew Scott also crossing, while David Armstrong supplied three conversions and a penalty.

Wallace High School take a lineout against Foyle College

But they were pushed all the way by BRA, who went over three times through Ben Dewhurst, Scott Baxter and Jacob Burton, with Ryan O’Hara converting twice and posting a penalty.

Royal School Dungannon await in the last-eight for Methody after they upset Ballyclare High with a 24-18 win in which they never trailed.

Jacob Clarke kicked an opening penalty for the hosts and would go on to add the conversion to his own try as well as further five-pointers from Cameron Cummings and Reuben Gibson.

Tom McAllister and Angus Catherwood crossed for Ballyclare, with Joel Flynn’s conversion and two penalties making it close, but it was in vain.

Tries from Matthew Curry and Igor Zielinski gave Coleraine Grammar an early lead that they would never relinquish against Limavady Grammar as they triumphed 15-7 to set up a last-eight tie at Wallace High.

Ethan Mullan’s try, converted by Benjamin Howe, made it a three-point game as Limavady fought back, but Jordan McAuley’s late five-pointer secured it for the hosts.

Wallace lie in wait in the Quarter-Finals after they picked up the biggest win of the day by hammering Foyle College 43-5. A hat-trick from Sam Warwick was complemented by further scores from Matthew Crowe, Charlie Beattie, Ben Armstrong and Noah McCluskey, with Beattie adding four conversions.

And the final last-eight tie will see Dromore High head to Royal Belfast Academical Institution after victories over Down High and Enniskillen Royal Grammar, respectively.

Dromore triumphed 34-22, with tries from Jonny Scott, Callum Bradley, Livai Naga, Ethan Dickson and Jack Allen getting them over the line, with Nathan Hook kicking nine points.

And in the final game of the day, tries from James Clark, Josh Gibson, Alex Place and a penalty try, as well as Josh Eagleson’s two conversions and a penalty, earned RBAI a 29-15 win over Enniskillen.